Ross Draper set for Elgin City homework on League Two’s new trio

Peterhead, Clyde and Spartans replace Stirling Albion, Annan Athletic and Albion Rovers as the Moray club seek big improvements.

By Paul Chalk
Elgin City player/manager Ross Draper. Image: Bob Crombie
Ross Draper insists he’ll do his homework on League Two’s newcomers as he gets set to find out on Friday who Elgin City will kick their season off against.

The much-anticipated SPFL fixtures will be announced as the new Borough Briggs player/manager will get down to the business of working on the teams his side will face from August 5.

Peterhead and Clyde have dropped down from League One, while champions Stirling Albion and play-off aces Annan Athletic were promoted.

And Spartans have replaced Albion Rovers, courtesy of the Lowland League champions winning the pyramid play-off final. 

Six of the sides Draper will largely know about, while the new arrivals will require some homework within Borough Briggs.

Boss Draper ready for fixture reveal

Draper, who as an interim coach helped City stave off relegation fears to finish ninth in May, admits this division has the potential to finish in any order.

He said: “It’s a tough league and we’re looking forward to seeing the fixtures.

“You don’t know what you’re going to get from the teams coming up or dropping down. I expect it to be a really competitive league and an interesting one.

“I think it’s there for anyone. You would do well to predict a winner, a top-four finisher or any of the places to be honest. It will be fascinating.

“When the fixtures come out, I will speak to Gordon (Nicolson, sports analyst) and we will get footage of the teams who have joined the league this season, like we did in the last five games of the season (after taking over from sacked boss Gavin Price).

“We will then have the footage clipped and show it to the boys and do as much work off the pitch to make it easier for the players on the pitch.”

Charlie Charlesworth will continue to play a key coaching role at Elgin City, according to boss Ross Draper.

No changes on the City sidelines

Draper, meanwhile, is happy to have experienced coaches Charlie Charlesworth and Steven Dunn guiding the team from the sidelines while he plays his part in the park.

The trio were in interim charge of the team for the closing run-in last season, with Elgin earning enough points to stay in the division.

Support from within the squad and staff is thought to have played its part in the board opting to hand the former Inverness and Ross County midfielder his first crack in management as the long-term replacement for Price.

Players can still catch manager’s eye

Draper is keen to have a look at trialists this and next week, with a centre half on his radar.

For the current group, especially the younger lads, they have time to prove to the new boss they can make a positive impact in the team. If they don’t, a spell on loan could be the next stage of their development.

He said: “We will see what we get in and some of the younger lads might go elsewhere and get game-time. This is a chance for them to impress and they have done well in the couple of games we’ve played.

Dylan Lawrence celebrates after scoring against Drumchapel in last season’s Scottish Cup. Image: SNS

“I said, for example, to Dylan Lawrence, that we don’t have a recognised striker, so there might be a chance for him to play through the middle.

“It’s a chance for Aidan (Sopel) or Brodie (Mitchell) to impress at left-back, so there are chances for boys if they want to take them. If anyone isn’t ready or a little bit short, they can of course go on loan.”

Gym offers more professional setting

Interim chairwoman Isla Benzie this week has thrown her support behind Draper as he asked for a new performance gym to assist the first-team to be put in place.

He’s delighted, with the support of the club physio, plans are falling into place to help raise the levels at the part-time club.

He added: “We’re just making a few changes behind the scenes. The board and Isla have been good with that as we try to just make things a little bit better.

Borough Briggs will soon boast a performance gym for the senior Elgin City players.

“The gym is one of the things and our physio Andy (Jones) has been brilliant. He is kitting it out and made his own contribution.

“On a matchday, for example, injured boys can come in and do a little bit of work then go and help out before watching the game.

“That’s what happens at professional clubs, which you kind of get away from at part-time level, so it’s just about doing things right.

“Andy has his own practice in the town. It hasn’t been used yet, but it’s just about ready to use.”

