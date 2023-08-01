New signing Ben Barron to feature in Elgin City’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie against St Johnstone B

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New signing Ben Barron to feature in Elgin City’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie against St Johnstone B

Striker Barron joined City from Forres Mechanics last week.

By Andy Skinner
Ben Barron in action for Forres Mechanics.
Ben Barron in action for Forres Mechanics.

Ben Barron is in contention to make his Elgin City debut in tonight’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie against St Johnstone B.

Teenage forward Barron became Ross Draper’s fifth signing of the summer last week, when he joined the Black and Whites from Forres Mechanics.

The 18-year-old’s move came as the reward for a fine campaign in the Highland League in which he netted 16 goals, after being released by Caley Thistle 12 months ago.

Draper has confirmed he intends to feature Barron in tonight’s first round tie against Saints at Borough Briggs.

The Elgin boss said: “Ben will be involved in the squad.

“He’s one we have chased for months. He gives us a different option in terms of physicality, and he’s one we are delighted to get over the line.

“Hopefully when we have added two or three more in that kind of mould and style of player, in terms of age and commitment, we will look a little bit healthier.

“Ben is certainly one we are excited about. He’s still a young lad so there’s no pressure on him coming in and fixing problems we have had in League Cup games.

“He is young, but he doesn’t speak or act like he’s young. He’s a confident boy and has a big frame.

“We trained on Saturday and he was involved in the squad then. He has come in and settled really well, so it’s not like he’s a timid 18-year-old who doesn’t really know what he’s bringing.

“He will fit well in the dressing room and the boys have made him feel welcome.”

Lawrence remains key part of Draper’s long-term plans

As part of the deal to bring Barron to City, forward Dylan Lawrence will spend the next six months on loan at Forres.

Lawrence got his Can-Cans career off to a fine start on Saturday, netting in their 2-1 opening day victory over Strathspey Thistle.

Dylan Lawrence in action for Elgin City.

Having tied the 20-year-old down on a three-year deal Draper insists Lawrence is still firmly in his plans – but is in need of a sustained period of regular starting action.

Draper added: “It was a tough one with Dylan. He played a handful of games before Covid kicked in but that period killed his development.

“He has not had that run of games where he has been out and got 40 or 50 games a season under his belt.

“Dylan has always been in and around our squad. He would maybe have 10 minutes off the bench, then he would start a game, and then maybe come out again.

“We spoke to him and agreed that as much as we didn’t want to lose a player from the squad, we have to sacrifice that because he needs games for his development.

“Rather than playing small numbers here, he needs to go and play 20 games before January and then reassess and go from there.

“He has signed a three-year contract so he’s still in the plans along with all the other younger boys we want to speak to and tie down.

“It’s not a case of us pushing him out on loan and forgetting about him. He’s going to be a part of the club going forward.

“That was the agreement – to get him on a longer deal, and make sure he goes out and gets games. He will benefit from that, as we saw on Saturday when he got a goal and a man of the match performance.”

Draper says defensive pair are nearing return

Jake Dolzanski will miss the visit of Saints’ colts team through suspension, however Draper is hopeful he and fellow defender Matthew Cooper will be involved in Saturday’s League Two opener against Stranraer.

Jake Dolzanski in action for Elgin City.

Draper, who is aiming to add further to his squad this week, added: “With us having a smaller squad, I probably would have preferred us just to go into the league games.

“It’s a competition that means a little bit of money for the club and gives the boys an opportunity to progress through the rounds.

“It depends on which way you look at it, but we know the main focus is going to be on that Stranraer game.”

