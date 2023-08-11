Mitch Taylor confident Elgin City can surprise doubters in League Two campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mitch Taylor confident Elgin City can surprise doubters in League Two campaign

City make the trip to Forfar Athletic on Saturday, after starting the campaign with a 1-0 defeat at home to Stranraer.

By Andy Skinner
Ryan Macleman celebrates scoring against St Johnstone B with Mitch Taylor. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ryan Macleman celebrates scoring against St Johnstone B with Mitch Taylor. Image: Bob Crombie.

Mitch Taylor is optimistic Elgin City can silence the doubters in League Two this season.

After staging a late run to avoid the relegation play-off last season, Elgin have been tipped by some bookmakers to finish bottom of the pile this time around.

New player-manager Ross Draper has added six new faces so far, however talismanic forward Kane Hester moved on to League One side Montrose.

Despite starting with a 1-0 defeat to Stranraer last weekend, winger Taylor senses the new-look squad is starting to click and he hopes to help the Black and Whites claim their first points of the season away to Forfar Athletic on Saturday.

Taylor said: “I’m optimistic with the group we’ve got. Not everyone sees us train.

“A lot of people have written us off this year, but I’m hoping once it gels we will be very surprising to a few people.

“The young lads that have come in are really good footballers – they are at their parent clubs for a reason.

“Once it does click, I think we will be absolutely fine. Some of our experienced players are out injured, such as Matthew Cooper and Jake Dolzanski.

“We started the league campaign with Ross Draper on the sidelines. He is of course our manager, but missing him at the back is huge.

“We will go into Saturday with a match plan and hopefully we can carry it out and get the three points.”

City aiming to bounce back from opening day disappointment

Taylor admits City were below par in their league opener at Borough Briggs last weekend, insisting the squad is focused on putting a first victory on board.

The 24-year-old missed much of pre-season with a calf injury, but played the full 90 minutes against the Blues in a left wing-back role.

Taylor, who joined from Camelon Juniors midway through last term, is excited for the campaign ahead.

Winger Mitchell Taylor, who joined League Two club Elgin City from Camelon Juniors last season. Image: Courtesy of Camelon Juniors

He added: “I was injured in pre-season and I’m just coming back. It was good to get in and get 90 minutes in the first game.

“Everyone knows what happened last season, from where we were to where we ended up.

“That was hard. I was coming in when the club was flying, but that’s just what happens in the league. A couple of losses and it all shifts.

“It was a hard first five months personally. There was only one objective which was to win games and stay in the league.

“We are feeling optimistic. We just want to put last week’s game behind us.

“It wasn’t the start to the league campaign we all wanted, our game management was very poor and we should have been more attacking.

“That game is behind us now and everyone is looking forward to this weekend.

“In this league I don’t think we can have a few weeks to gel. Everyone can beat everyone, so we want to go into the next game and get a win to get a run going.

“Hopefully we can build up our points from there.”

Draper getting style of play across to Elgin squad

Taylor believes City’s players are increasingly becoming familiar with Draper’s demands, adding: “It’s all positive thinking from the manager, and bravery on the ball. That’s a huge part of playing at this level.

“It’s good he’s got that confidence in the full squad and myself, that I can go and play.

Ross Draper, who hopes to add a fourth summer signing to his squad before this weekend's Viaplay Cup match against Queen of the South.
Elgin player-manager Ross Draper. Image: SNS.

“He will speak to you as a manager, but he can see it from a player’s point of view as well.

“It’s a big change from what the club has been used to.

“We have lost some big players such as Kane Hester. We played a certain way towards his style, so we have managed to change and adapt.

“Different players that are coming in are bringing different qualities, and I just think we are trying to get the most out of everyone.”

