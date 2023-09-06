Barry Smith intends to keep Ross Draper part of his Elgin City coaching team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Smith intends to keep Ross Draper part of his Elgin City coaching team

Former Dundee boss Smith is the new man in charge at Borough Briggs, after being appointed on a two-year deal this week.

By Andy Skinner
Barry Smith. Image: SNS
Barry Smith. Image: SNS

New Elgin City manager Barry Smith intends to keep Ross Draper on as part of his Borough Briggs coaching staff.

Smith has been appointed City boss on a two-year deal, after Draper stepped down from his role as player-manager due to personal reasons.

City have had a difficult start to the League Two campaign, with Saturday’s 5-1 loss to Bonnyrigg Rose making it five matches without a league win.

Smith brings extensive experience, having previously managed at top-flight level with Dundee.

Since leaving Dens Park in 2013, Smith has had spells in charge of Alloa Athletic, Aldershot Town, East Fife, Raith Rovers and Brechin City.

Backroom staff to remain intact

While he is keen to put his own stamp on the Borough Briggs squad, Smith says defender Draper, along with first team coach Charlie Charlesworth and goalkeeping coach Stevie Dunn, will have a valuable input.

Ross Draper, alongside Charlie Charlesworth and Stevie Dunn
Ross Draper, alongside Charlie Charlesworth and Stevie Dunn. Image: Bob Crombie.

Smith said: “Ross had decided he wanted to take a step back, which I fully respect.

“I had a conversation with Ross and he explained the situation.

“It’s a tough decision for him, and I think he has to be commended for making that decision to just go back to playing, and helping myself as a coach.

“I’m looking to keep Ross on. He wants to continue his learning, and he will be an important player for us given his experience at the high end level.

Elgin city's Ross Draper, who Barry Smith intends to keep on coaching squad
Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper. Image: SNS.

“As soon as that conversation had happened, and Ross, myself and the board were happy, it moved quite quickly.

“I don’t want to change anything. These guys know the team.

“For as much as I have seen them a few times, they know the players better than myself at the moment.

“I think there has got to be a continuation when you go into a club.

“The goalkeeping coach has been there on and off for 20 years or even more.

“Guys like that are valuable to the club. They are the life and soul that you need at clubs just to keep them going.”

‘It seemed like the right club’

Smith was most recently assistant manager at Canadian side York United, having previously held the same role at Forfar Athletic and Dumbarton.

The 49-year-old, who returned to Scotland during the summer, is relishing the opportunity to manage in his own right again.

Barry Smith
Barry Smith during his stint in charge of Raith Rovers. Image: SNS

He added: “I got contacted by one of the board members and I just felt it was the right time to come back in.

“It seemed the right club. Having spoken to a lot of people it seemed a good fit for myself.

“I enjoyed the experience over in Canada and I’m grateful for them giving me the opportunity over there to coach.

“You have got to keep learning in this job. I thought from that point it was a really good experience with the head coach Martin Nash, and the other coaches.

“It was great listening and learning from them, with their different ideas and ways of looking at things.

“I have taken all that on board.

“Jim Duffy and Jim Weir gave me an opportunity to help them out as assistant, so I’m grateful to them to keep me involved in football and continue my learning.

“I just felt it was the right time for me to come in – and the right club.”

Barry Smith says current Elgin squad will be given chance to impress

Dundee-based Smith will travel to Elgin for training twice a week, and insists he is keen to give the current squad the opportunity to stake their claim for a place in his side.

Smith added: “I think it’s important I’m there two nights a week, and game day obviously takes care of itself.

“I will be travelling up. The majority of the boys are from up north, I think there’s only one in the central belt.

Barry Smith
Barry Smith during his spell in charge of Brechin City. Image: SNS

“I think it’s important to assess the squad that’s there, and give them the first chance.

“They have got to be handed the chance they are in, to give them the opportunity to impress and get themselves in the team.

“I doubt I will be adding anyone. After the assessment we can look at things in January, but at this point the squad is what it is.

“They have all got an opportunity to be in that team. It’s a clean slate for everyone.

“It’s up to them make sure they are in the team.”

