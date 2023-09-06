Barry Smith intends to keep Ross Draper part of his Elgin City coaching team

New Elgin City manager Barry Smith intends to keep Ross Draper on as part of his Borough Briggs coaching staff.

Smith has been appointed City boss on a two-year deal, after Draper stepped down from his role as player-manager due to personal reasons.

City have had a difficult start to the League Two campaign, with Saturday’s 5-1 loss to Bonnyrigg Rose making it five matches without a league win.

Smith brings extensive experience, having previously managed at top-flight level with Dundee.

Since leaving Dens Park in 2013, Smith has had spells in charge of Alloa Athletic, Aldershot Town, East Fife, Raith Rovers and Brechin City.

Backroom staff to remain intact

While he is keen to put his own stamp on the Borough Briggs squad, Smith says defender Draper, along with first team coach Charlie Charlesworth and goalkeeping coach Stevie Dunn, will have a valuable input.

Smith said: “Ross had decided he wanted to take a step back, which I fully respect.

“I had a conversation with Ross and he explained the situation.

“It’s a tough decision for him, and I think he has to be commended for making that decision to just go back to playing, and helping myself as a coach.

“I’m looking to keep Ross on. He wants to continue his learning, and he will be an important player for us given his experience at the high end level.

“As soon as that conversation had happened, and Ross, myself and the board were happy, it moved quite quickly.

“I don’t want to change anything. These guys know the team.

“For as much as I have seen them a few times, they know the players better than myself at the moment.

“I think there has got to be a continuation when you go into a club.

“The goalkeeping coach has been there on and off for 20 years or even more.

“Guys like that are valuable to the club. They are the life and soul that you need at clubs just to keep them going.”

‘It seemed like the right club’

Smith was most recently assistant manager at Canadian side York United, having previously held the same role at Forfar Athletic and Dumbarton.

The 49-year-old, who returned to Scotland during the summer, is relishing the opportunity to manage in his own right again.

He added: “I got contacted by one of the board members and I just felt it was the right time to come back in.

“It seemed the right club. Having spoken to a lot of people it seemed a good fit for myself.

“I enjoyed the experience over in Canada and I’m grateful for them giving me the opportunity over there to coach.

“You have got to keep learning in this job. I thought from that point it was a really good experience with the head coach Martin Nash, and the other coaches.

“It was great listening and learning from them, with their different ideas and ways of looking at things.

“I have taken all that on board.

“Jim Duffy and Jim Weir gave me an opportunity to help them out as assistant, so I’m grateful to them to keep me involved in football and continue my learning.

“I just felt it was the right time for me to come in – and the right club.”

Barry Smith says current Elgin squad will be given chance to impress

Dundee-based Smith will travel to Elgin for training twice a week, and insists he is keen to give the current squad the opportunity to stake their claim for a place in his side.

Smith added: “I think it’s important I’m there two nights a week, and game day obviously takes care of itself.

“I will be travelling up. The majority of the boys are from up north, I think there’s only one in the central belt.

“I think it’s important to assess the squad that’s there, and give them the first chance.

“They have got to be handed the chance they are in, to give them the opportunity to impress and get themselves in the team.

“I doubt I will be adding anyone. After the assessment we can look at things in January, but at this point the squad is what it is.

“They have all got an opportunity to be in that team. It’s a clean slate for everyone.

“It’s up to them make sure they are in the team.”