Elgin City eager to strike back against in-form Stenhousemuir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City eager to strike back against in-form Stenhousemuir

Black and Whites boss Barry Smith calls for a sharp response against the Warriors following their heavy derby loss away to League Two leaders Peterhead.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Elgin City manager Barry Smith watches on at Balmoor.
Elgin City manager Barry Smith. Image: Duncan Brown.

Barry Smith expects a massive reaction from his Elgin City players at home to Stenhousemuir on Saturday following last week’s crushing loss at Peterhead.

The 6-0 defeat against the new League Two leaders was a sore one for City, who fell to the foot of the table as a result.

Leaking Scott Ross and Rory McAllister goals inside the first four minutes was a tough start, with a Kieran Shanks double, one from Hamish Ritchie and another from Ross after the break making it a day to forget for the visitors.

‘Naivety’ costly in Peterhead match

Smith, who has only been in charge for three matches since replacing Ross Draper in the hotseat, takes his share of the blame as the side aim to blast back against second-top Stenny, who are on a four-game unbeaten run.

He said: “You would expect a massive reaction after a result like that.

“In fairness to the players, they work hard in training and they have worked hard in games, but having watched the game back, naivety cost us a wee bit.

“We have got young players and young players will make mistakes, or be naive in certain situations. Not all the goals came from their naivety, but we haven’t defended properly.

“We got what we deserved and I don’t want to take anything away from Peterhead, who were very good. Rory McAllister’s experience showed. He’s a very good player.

“At 2-0 at half-time, we’re still in the game, but I made changes, so I take responsibility for what happened. We changed shape slightly and you have to hold your hands up and say you got it wrong.

“We had a great result (a 2-0 victory) against Dumbarton recently. On Saturday, whatever could have gone wrong, did go wrong and that’s why we’re on the back of that result.”

Elgin have been ‘chasing’ games

That recent victory over the Sons in Smith’s first league game as manager showed what Elgin are capable of, but he admits the concession of early goals is leaving them too much to do.

He said: “It was a great result recently against Dumbarton where we had loads of energy and determination and we didn’t concede any goals.

“In the past two games (including a 2-1 loss against Clyde), we’ve conceded early goals and left ourselves chasing the game and needing to open up a bit more and become more vulnerable.

“We have to ensure we start games properly, which has been a problem in the past two games.”

Smith – ‘We just have to dig deep’

Gary Naysmith’s Stenny were held to a 2-2 draw against Clyde last weekend and will head to Borough Briggs one point off first place as the first quarter of fixtures are completed.

Former Dundee, Alloa Athletic and Raith Rovers manager Smith added: “We are down to the bare bones, even more so than last week.

“We just have to dig deep. It has been tough since I’ve come in as we’ve never really had a full squad.

“There will be hard times and we just have to make sure we come out of the other side.

“There are 28 games still to go, so there are plenty of points for us. We just need to keep picking up points, whether it’s home or away.”

King arrives to challenge McHale

There was goalkeeper movement at the club last week as ex-Caley Jag Daniel Hoban, 25, signed for Highland League club Banks o’ Dee after three years with the Moray club.

Smith swooped to bring in former St Mirren and Clydebank number one Kyle King, 20, to challenge Thomas McHale for a starting spot.

He said: “We wish Dan well. Prior to me coming in, there had been an offer on the table and Dan wanted to be closer to home.

“We didn’t want to stand in his way. Everyone has a personal life. We were fortunate to be able to get Kyle in as quickly as we did. He will push Tom for a starting position.

“Kyle’s not here to be a stop-gap. He’s here to push Tom and, if he gets his opportunity, he’s got to take it.”

King, who has also been with Queen of the South, has most recently been with West of Scotland Premier Division side Clydebank.

Hoban’s last appearance for City was a stunning performance against Forfar Athletic in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Saves within the tie, which ended 0-0, and in the penalty shoot-out helped Elgin reach the next round where they lost 2-1 at Championship hosts Morton.

More from Elgin City

Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee v Ross County, Elgin v Stenhousemuir and the Highland League Cup semi-final postponed
Elgin City manager Barry Smith watches on at Balmoor.
Elgin City manager Barry Smith 'embarrassed' by 6-0 defeat to Peterhead
Scott Ross opens the scoring for Peterhead in a League Two match against Elgin at Balmoor Stadium.
Peterhead co-boss Jordon Brown delighted with 6-0 rout of Elgin City which sends Blue…
BOB CROMBIE PIC- Saturday 23rd April 2022 Elgin City v Cowdenbeath CINCH SPFL L2 in Elgin`s last home game of this season 2021-22 at Borough Briggs, Elgin. Elgin goalkeeper Daniel Hoban clearing the ball from his goal. Robert W Crombie
New goalkeeper Daniel Hoban can be Banks o' Dee mainstay says Josh Winton
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JUNE 03: The Scottish Cup during a Scottish Cup final match between Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden Park, on June 03, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
North clubs discover Scottish Cup second round opponents
Russell Dingwall in action for Elgin City. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City left to rue Russell Dingwall penalty miss in 2-1 loss against Clyde
Elgin City manager Barry Smith is seeking a more complete performance from his team at Peterhead. Image: Robert Crombie
Substitutes show Elgin City boss Barry Smith they have quality
Rory MacEwan, left, in action for Elgin City against Forfar Athletic. Image: Bob Crombie
Rory MacEwan says Elgin City to get second League Two win at toiling Clyde
The Elgin players celebrate Liam Harvey's goal against Dumbarton. Image: Robert Crombie
Barry Smith praises Elgin City players after claiming first league win
Barry Smith, who is preparing the team for Dumbarton game
Barry Smith aiming to kickstart Elgin City home form against Dumbarton