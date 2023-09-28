New goalkeeper Daniel Hoban can be Banks o’ Dee mainstay says Josh Winton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

New goalkeeper Daniel Hoban can be Banks o’ Dee mainstay says Josh Winton

The custodian has joined the Breedon Highland League side from Elgin City.

By Callum Law
New Banks o' Dee goalkeeper Daniel Hoban, centre, pictured in action for Elgin City
New Banks o' Dee goalkeeper Daniel Hoban, centre, pictured in action for Elgin City

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton believes they are building for the future with the addition of Daniel Hoban.

The goalkeeper has joined the Aberdeen side from Elgin City on a deal until the summer of 2026.

Winton, who is joint-boss at Spain Park with Paul Lawson, was keen to recruit a custodian who can take over the mantle from current number one Andy Shearer, who will turn 40 next month.

In Hoban, 25, Winton believes Dee have got their man.

He said: “Daniel’s a goalkeeper we’re looking to have with us for a good few years going forward.

“Andy Shearer has been great for us, but he’s only signed until the end of the season and this might be his last year.

“So as a club we need to cover ourselves and we need to have somebody who can be with us longer term and that’s the reasoning behind it.

“Andy’s been a great servant to Banks o’ Dee and I’ve got a lot of time for him, but he can’t go on forever.

“We need to look to the future with somebody we can hopefully build with in the coming years.”

Looking forward to working with new recruit

Hoban started his career with Inverness Caledonian Thistle coming through the youth ranks.

During that time, he gained experience in the Breedon Highland League with loan spells at Strathspey Thistle, Brora Rangers, Nairn County and Fort William.

He also had loan periods at both Forfar Athletic and Elgin City in the SPFL.

In the summer of 2020, he left Caley Thistle and returned to Forfar, before making the switch to Elgin in March 2021.

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton is pleased to have signed Daniel Hoban.

Winton believes the infrastructure Banks o’ Dee can offer at Spain Park was a key factor in Hoban deciding to make the move.

Hoban could make his debut on Wednesday when Dee face Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park.

Winton added: “Daniel’s got experience at a higher level – he’s been in around League One and League Two.

“I’m looking forward to getting him in working with the boys next week.

“When we had the chance to speak to him, I think with the facilities and set-up we’ve got at Spain Park, he was quite excited about it. You can see why, with the pitch, gym and all the facilities at the club.

“So that’s worked out well for us and we’re delighted to get him on board.”

