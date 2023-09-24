Elgin City left to rue Russell Dingwall penalty miss in 2-1 loss against Clyde

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City left to rue Russell Dingwall penalty miss in 2-1 loss against Clyde

The Borough Briggs side almost salvaged a point after being 2-0 down at half-time.

By Reporter
Russell Dingwall in action for Elgin City. Image: Bob Crombie.
Russell Dingwall in action for Elgin City. Image: Bob Crombie.

A missed second-half penalty by Russell Dingwall saw Elgin City slip to a 2-1 defeat by Clyde at New Douglas Park.

Having been two goals down after a lacklustre first period in Hamilton, the Borough Briggs side sprung to life with a combination of good fortune and commitment.

Clyde were 2-0 up at the interval thanks to goals from Connor Young and Alex King before Erik Sula’s own goal gave Elgin a liffeline.

When City were awarded a penalty in 62 minutes after Dingwall was crudely brought down by Sula, it was the chance to level, which would have been merited but the midfielder drilled the ball high over the bar.

Dingwall said: “We got back into the game with a bit of luck but you have to create your own luck by pressing.

“Then I missed the penalty. I missed one last year but scored a few since then.

“It happens, you can’t get too down about it. It is what it is. Hopefully I will get another shot at them.

“The first half we were off it as a team from midfield to defence to the boys up front.

“The gap was too big and allowed them to play. And they scored a wonder goal for the second and had to take it on the chin.

“The gaffer had a word with us at half time and tweaked things to squeeze the spaces and not allow them to play.

“It obviously worked for us to have the ball higher up and create a few more chances.

“We should have got something out of the game in the end.”

The Bully Wee wasted no time in going in front after 14 minutes when ex-Rangers and Hibs striker Young, making his debut, held the ball up before slipping it to his right for Darren Hynes to cut the ball back for Martin Rennie to tap in from a yard out.

Brian McLean’s side doubled their lead in 20 minutes when Alex King lashed the ball high past goalkeeper Thomas McHale into the net from 25 yards, running on to a square pass from Hynes.

Clyde almost added a third in 50 minutes, but Young’s 20-yard effort curled just wide.
Elgin threw themselves a lifeline in 58 minutes when Clyde defender Sula turned the ball into his on net as he tried to intercept a through ball from Nathan Cooney.

The Borough Briggs side passed up a great chance to level four minutes later after Dingwall was felled in the box by Sula, but Dingwall blasted the spot kick high over the bar.

Dingwall added: “We got a good result last week against Dumbarton and we go to Peterhead next week.

“We must take positives from the second half on Saturday. Anyone can beat anyone in our league.”

Dingwall almost made amends in 71 minutes when he took a pass from Ryan MacLeman, but his angled drive was tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Jack Leighfield.

Elgin boss Barry Smith said: “We didn’t press them enough in the first half and were too defensive and left ourselves with a lot to do.

“As for the penalty, anyone can miss them. These things happen ina game. We won’t dwell on it and move on.”

