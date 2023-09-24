Elgin City left to rue Russell Dingwall penalty miss in 2-1 loss against Clyde

A missed second-half penalty by Russell Dingwall saw Elgin City slip to a 2-1 defeat by Clyde at New Douglas Park.

Having been two goals down after a lacklustre first period in Hamilton, the Borough Briggs side sprung to life with a combination of good fortune and commitment.

Clyde were 2-0 up at the interval thanks to goals from Connor Young and Alex King before Erik Sula’s own goal gave Elgin a liffeline.

When City were awarded a penalty in 62 minutes after Dingwall was crudely brought down by Sula, it was the chance to level, which would have been merited but the midfielder drilled the ball high over the bar.

Dingwall said: “We got back into the game with a bit of luck but you have to create your own luck by pressing.

“Then I missed the penalty. I missed one last year but scored a few since then.

“It happens, you can’t get too down about it. It is what it is. Hopefully I will get another shot at them.

“The first half we were off it as a team from midfield to defence to the boys up front.

“The gap was too big and allowed them to play. And they scored a wonder goal for the second and had to take it on the chin.

“The gaffer had a word with us at half time and tweaked things to squeeze the spaces and not allow them to play.

“It obviously worked for us to have the ball higher up and create a few more chances.

“We should have got something out of the game in the end.”

The Bully Wee wasted no time in going in front after 14 minutes when ex-Rangers and Hibs striker Young, making his debut, held the ball up before slipping it to his right for Darren Hynes to cut the ball back for Martin Rennie to tap in from a yard out.

Brian McLean’s side doubled their lead in 20 minutes when Alex King lashed the ball high past goalkeeper Thomas McHale into the net from 25 yards, running on to a square pass from Hynes.

Clyde almost added a third in 50 minutes, but Young’s 20-yard effort curled just wide.

Elgin threw themselves a lifeline in 58 minutes when Clyde defender Sula turned the ball into his on net as he tried to intercept a through ball from Nathan Cooney.

GOALS ⚽️⚽️ Watch our two goals from our win against Elgin City as Martin Rennie opened the scoring before Alex King fired in a screamer #bullywee pic.twitter.com/VWvGz7TFXJ — Clyde FC (@ClydeFC) September 23, 2023

The Borough Briggs side passed up a great chance to level four minutes later after Dingwall was felled in the box by Sula, but Dingwall blasted the spot kick high over the bar.

Dingwall added: “We got a good result last week against Dumbarton and we go to Peterhead next week.

“We must take positives from the second half on Saturday. Anyone can beat anyone in our league.”

Dingwall almost made amends in 71 minutes when he took a pass from Ryan MacLeman, but his angled drive was tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Jack Leighfield.

Elgin boss Barry Smith said: “We didn’t press them enough in the first half and were too defensive and left ourselves with a lot to do.

“As for the penalty, anyone can miss them. These things happen ina game. We won’t dwell on it and move on.”