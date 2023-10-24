Barry Smith poised to add to Elgin City squad with new signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Smith poised to add to Elgin City squad with new signing

The Black and Whites manager is 'hopeful' the free agent will sign ahead the home Stenhousemuir clash as City seek to get off the bottom of League Two.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Elgin City are set to play their first game since September 30 when Stenhousemuir come calling on Tuesday. The Warriors have also not played since that afternoon. Image: SNS Group
Elgin City manager Barry Smith is closing in on a new signing ahead of Tuesday’s League Two home showdown against Stenhousemuir.

The Moray club – and Stenny – have not played since September 30, due to being out of the SPFL Trust Trophy and weather hitting the card.

In fact, this fixture was set for October 7, but was washed out by downpours, while the impact of Storm Babet on Saturday saw Elgin v Forfar wiped out along with the Warriors’ match at home to Peterhead.

Elgin’s last fixture was a gruelling 6-0 defeat at leaders Peterhead, but injuries left Smith with little room for manoeuvre.

Smith, who has only been in charge for three league games, has been on the hunt for fit, available and capable free agents to bolster his squad.

Looking to get signing in before game

Although nothing is confirmed, there is hope there could be a new face in place to be involved against Stenhousemuir – a game where a win would take Elgin off bottom place.

The manager said: “Generally, free agents are guys who have maybe been injured and are looking for an opportunity.

“Hopefully, we will have someone who could come in and be available for Tuesday night. We’re waiting on confirmation on that and it will be announced as soon as we can do so.”

So far, Smith has brought in ex-St Mirren and Clydebank goalkeeper Kyle King, with Daniel Hoban moving on to Highland League side Banks o’ Dee.

Elgin City manager Barry Smith. Image: Bob Crombie.

Strong defence gives Elgin a chance

Smith, meanwhile, praised his players for knuckling down amid the barren spell of games as his team prepare for lift-off.

He added: “It hasn’t been easy, because you always want to get games under your belt.

“It has been a tough period, but in fairness to the boys, they have worked really hard when we’ve trained and we’re looking forward to the game on Tuesday.

“(Stenny boss) Gary Naysmith won the manager of the month award for September, which shows the type of run they were on before the call-offs, but we will concentrate on ourselves.

“We must make sure we do things properly, defend well and give ourselves a chance in the game, which I am sure we will do.”

Elgin are bottom of the division on five points from their opening eight matches, one point adrift of Clyde, who have played two more games.

The Bully Wee, who lost 3-2 at Spartans on Saturday, are on search for a new manager after parting ways with their former club captain Brian McLean.

Swifts lie in store in Scottish Cup tie

This Saturday, Elgin turn their attention to the Scottish Cup second round when they travel to Jeanfield Swifts, who are third in the East of Scotland Premier League.

The Perth side, whose league match at Luncarty was postponed on Saturday, have two games in hand each on leaders Broxburn Athletic and second-placed Dunbar United.

Last season, Elgin were one game away from the Scottish Cup quarter-finals when they were halted by Championship side Ayr United, who needed extra-time to record a 4-1 win after City almost won it over 90 minutes.

Highland League champions Brechin City put Swifts out in the first round last season, with a 5-1 result at the Riverside Stadium.

Stenhousemuir are home to Brora Rangers in the Scottish Cup this Saturday.

