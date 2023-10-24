Ross Laidlaw eager to capitalise on Ross County’s top-flight games in hand

Ross Laidlaw hopes Ross County can take the opportunity to capitalise on their Premiership games in hand in the coming weeks.

The Staggies make a long-awaited return to action tonight when they face Dundee in a rescheduled league fixture at Dens Park.

The initial fixture was one of two to be postponed due to the weather in recent weeks, along with Saturday’s home match against St Mirren.

County’s last outing came in a 1-0 home defeat to Hearts on September 30.

During that time, the Staggies have remained second bottom in the table, however, a win on Tayside would move Malky Mackay’s side level with fifth-placed Kilmarnock along with two other teams.

Chance for Staggies to make up ground

Goalkeeper Laidlaw is determined to take advantage of the chance to make up ground.

He said: “We have a couple of games in hand, and the teams around us haven’t really gained points.

“I think we need to take that into the next few games and try to get points on the board to catch the teams above us.

“That’s the frustrating thing when the games are off. You are worried the teams around you will pick up points, and then you are chasing them.

“Now, there are not many points between us and teams above us.

“We are hoping we can use these games in hand, and get points on the board.

“But we can’t just think because we’ve got these games in hand, we will be all right.

“We have to actually go out and get the points.

“It’s not going to be easy, they will be tough games and the next three are away from home.

“We know it’s going to be hard, but we are looking forward to it.”

As a goalkeeper, Laidlaw is relishing the prospect of a busy run of fixtures in order to return to full match sharpness.

He added: “I prefer playing Saturday and midweek games.

“You are more in the rhythm. When you have not played for three or four weeks, it’s almost like an off-season we have had.

“We had two weeks off in the summer and then had pre-season games to come back to.

“It has felt quite a long time.

“Training is a lot more small-sided, but it’s totally different playing 11-a-side.

“We just want to be in that rhythm of playing games week-in, week-out.

“For a goalkeeper I enjoy it. I’m not doing as much running about as the rest of them, so I’m probably not as fatigued as them.

“Mentally you need to be switched on – which is probably the challenge for a goalkeeper when you are playing three games a week. You need to be switched on later in games.”

Two sides level on points ahead of Dens Park encounter

County are level on points with tonight’s opponents, who are three goals better off.

Laidlaw expects a difficult test against Tony Docherty’s newly-promoted side.

The 31-year-old added: “It will be a tough one.

“They won the league (the Championship) last year, and they have a new manager who came in.

“They have been really good. I have seen some of their games and they have had a few draws – they have probably been unlucky not to take more points.

“Dundee have some really good players in midfield who have looked really good.

“There is some experience there as well, with Trevor Carson in goals.

“They are a good Premiership side who will be positive going into the game.

“It should be a good game.”