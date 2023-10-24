Elgin City 1 Stenhousemuir 1: Borough Briggs boss Barry Smith disappointed with just a point – despite late leveller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City 1 Stenhousemuir 1: Borough Briggs boss Barry Smith disappointed with just a point – despite late leveller

Elgin remain bottom of League Two following Tuesday night's draw.

By Reporter
Elgin City's Brian Cameron in League Two action against Stenhousemuir no6 Nat Wedderburn. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City's Brian Cameron in League Two action against Stenhousemuir no6 Nat Wedderburn. Image: Bob Crombie.

Elgin City manager Barry Smith saw his team strike late to earn a 1-1 League Two draw against Stenhousemuir – but was disappointed to come away with just a point.

With Stenny playing more than half of the game at Borough Briggs with 10 men following Ross Meechan’s dismissal, the Warriors thwarted home efforts to level Adam Brown’s 29th-minute opener until Elgin’s Rory MacEwan struck with four minutes to go.

“I thought for the first half hour before we conceded the goal, we were the better team and created the better chances,” Smith said.

“When we conceded, we lost our way for 5-10 minutes and Tom (McHale) had two great saves to keep us in it at that stage.

“We didn’t put enough quality cross balls into the box, but we did get our goal from a good cross, and then potentially should have had a penalty from a cross ball after that.

“If we had done more of that we could have had more opportunities.

“But we did have chances to win the game, so it’s frustrating that we’ve only come away with a point.”

The result means Elgin remain bottom of the fourth-tier. 

New Elgin signing Robert Jones named on bench for Stenny fixture

Elgin manager Smith welcomed back captain Matthew Cooper into his starting line-up at right-back, while former boss Ross Draper slotted into a defensive midfield role at Borough Briggs.

Smith also handed a place on the bench to his latest signing, former Clyde striker Robert Jones, whose last club was Finn Harps in Ireland.

For both Elgin and Stenny it was the first fixture of the month, and City’s first home game since defeating Dumbarton in mid-September.

The first half took time to get going with Elgin looking more of an attacking force in the first quarter.

However, three long range MacEwan strikes failed to hit the target and on-loan Aberdeen striker Liam Harvey saw a 20-yarder comfortably saved by Darren Jamieson.

It was against the run of play when Stenny scored a fortunate opener just before the half-hour.

Brown’s 25-yard blast took a wicked deflection off Elgin defender Cooper and wrong-footed Tom McHale to spin into the corner of the net.

The Warriors got an immediate lift from the goal and within 90 seconds Brown almost doubled his tally with a low blast from the edge of the box which struck the base of the post and bounced off McHale for a corner.

In a frenzied spell of pressure, McHale dropped a free-kick, then managed to parry a Matty Aitken drive, before a second strike from Nat Wedderburn crashed off the right-hand post.

At the other end, City’s second Aberdeen loan player, Blair McKenzie, saw an effort from Ryan MacLeman’s corner touched over by Jamieson.

Aitken had the ball in the Elgin net again on 37 minutes – but it was ruled offside when he turned in O’Reilly’s feed.

Stenny were then reduced to 10 men five minutes before half time when Harvey spun away from defender Ross Meechan, who fouled him 40 yards from goal, and referee Duncan Nicolson decided the Dons youngster had been denied a clear run on goal and showed Meechan a straight red card.

Liam Harvey of Elgin City finds the going tough against Stenhousemuir’s Nicky Jamieson. Image: Bob Crombie.

Stenny held their advantage to the break and brought on full-back Edin Lynch for attacker Matty Yates for the second half.

As expected, City pressed hard at the start of the second period but were almost caught on the break on 57 minutes when Michael Anderson released scorer Brown, who fired wide with just McHale to beat.

It was Brown who was giving City their greatest concern and he worked another opening on the edge of the box before curling wide on 66 minutes.

The north side should have levelled on 72 minutes when Brian Cameron charged down a Stenny clearance and the ball fell perfectly for Harvey – who fired past Jamieson but off the left-hand post with Elgin’s best chance of the game to that point by far.

New boy Jones was thrust into the action along with fellow frontman Ben Barron in the final 15 minutes.

And the pressure told on 86 minutes when City drew level. Owen Cairns crossing from the right and, in a scramble in the danger area, MacEwan reacted with an eight-yard drive high into the net.

City had a penalty claim in time added on when sub Barron went to ground on the turn, but ref Nicolson waved away loud appeals.

Barron then headed wide and fellow sub Taylor lashed over in a frantic finish as Elgin tried in vain to find a winner.

More from Elgin City

Elgin City manager Barry Smith. Picture by Bob Crombie.
Elgin City boss Barry Smith spells out recipe for avoiding Scottish Cup shock at…
Elgin City are set to play their first game since September 30 when Stenhousemuir come calling on Tuesday. The Warriors have also not played since that afternoon. Image: SNS Group
Barry Smith poised to add to Elgin City squad with new signing
Aberdeen's Pittodrie stadium.
Aberdeen and Ross County games both OFF - as north-east and north clubs' SPFL…
Elgin City defender Jake Dolzanski, left, competes for the ball with Dumbarton's Ross MacLean. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City face another idle weekend - but Jake Dolzanski targeting rise on return…
WIlliam hill
Scottish FA settle betting cases against north footballers
Elgin City manager Barry Smith watches on at Balmoor.
Barry Smith hoping to bolster Elgin City squad before weekend
Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee v Ross County, Elgin v Stenhousemuir and the Highland League Cup semi-final postponed
Elgin City manager Barry Smith watches on at Balmoor.
Elgin City eager to strike back against in-form Stenhousemuir
Elgin City manager Barry Smith watches on at Balmoor.
Elgin City manager Barry Smith 'embarrassed' by 6-0 defeat to Peterhead
Scott Ross opens the scoring for Peterhead in a League Two match against Elgin at Balmoor Stadium.
Peterhead co-boss Jordon Brown delighted with 6-0 rout of Elgin City which sends Blue…

Conversation