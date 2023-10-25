Brechin City look to lift spirits after Storm Babet with Scottish Cup success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin City look to lift spirits after Storm Babet with Scottish Cup success

The Hedgemen face Spartans at Glebe Park this weekend.

By Callum Law
Brechin City manager Andy Kirk is hoping they can progress in the Scottish Cup
Andy Kirk says the impact of Storm Babet puts football in perspective – but the Brechin City boss hopes they can help to lift local spirits by progressing to the third round of the Scottish Cup.

The Breedon Highland League champions welcome Spartans to Glebe Park on Saturday in a repeat of last term’s pyramid play-off clash, which the Edinburgh side won on penalties.

Brechin as a community were heavily hit by last week’s storm with scores of homes flooded and residents forced to evacuate.

Kirk said: “The weather at the weekend affected a lot of people and it was well-documented that Brechin was severely impacted.

“It’s a horrible situation for the families involved with homes ruined and things like that.

“Our best wishes go out to those people.

“We talk about football and how important it is, but ultimately it’s just a game and what’s happened puts it in perspective.

“If we could get a result on Saturday which puts a smile on somebody’s face then that’s fantastic.

“As a community everyone is behind each other and trying to help each other, and if we as a football club can help in any way that’s good.

“The club has to be at the heart of the community. That’s how it needs to be for clubs like Brechin, it’s how we survive.

“We need our supporters and we need to be in the community and try to help where we can. The two things go hand in hand.

“If there’s anything we can do to help people along the way then we need to do it, and we try to put a team on the pitch that the town can be proud of.”

It’s not about revenge for play-off defeat

Looking ahead to this weekend’s game, Kirk was keen to downplay any talk of the Hedgemen gaining revenge against the side who ended their promotion push last term.

He added: “I wouldn’t say it’s about revenge or redemption, it’s a totally different situation.

“Last season it was two teams that did really well to win their leagues and the play-off came down to penalties.

“Somebody’s got to win and somebody’s got to lose, and this game is not about revenge – it’s a totally separate thing.

“It’s a challenge for us against a strong team who have gone up and held their own in the league above.”

