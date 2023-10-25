Brechin City look to lift spirits after Storm Babet with Scottish Cup success

Andy Kirk says the impact of Storm Babet puts football in perspective – but the Brechin City boss hopes they can help to lift local spirits by progressing to the third round of the Scottish Cup.

The Breedon Highland League champions welcome Spartans to Glebe Park on Saturday in a repeat of last term’s pyramid play-off clash, which the Edinburgh side won on penalties.

Brechin as a community were heavily hit by last week’s storm with scores of homes flooded and residents forced to evacuate.

Kirk said: “The weather at the weekend affected a lot of people and it was well-documented that Brechin was severely impacted.

“It’s a horrible situation for the families involved with homes ruined and things like that.

“Our best wishes go out to those people.

“We talk about football and how important it is, but ultimately it’s just a game and what’s happened puts it in perspective.

Everyone associated with Brechin City FC are devastated to witness the damage caused for residents within our community. To aid the recovery and provide help for those affected, please check out the GoFundMe link below and feel free to share. https://t.co/FwCAH9ZWmr — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) October 21, 2023

“If we could get a result on Saturday which puts a smile on somebody’s face then that’s fantastic.

“As a community everyone is behind each other and trying to help each other, and if we as a football club can help in any way that’s good.

“The club has to be at the heart of the community. That’s how it needs to be for clubs like Brechin, it’s how we survive.

“We need our supporters and we need to be in the community and try to help where we can. The two things go hand in hand.

“If there’s anything we can do to help people along the way then we need to do it, and we try to put a team on the pitch that the town can be proud of.”

It’s not about revenge for play-off defeat

Looking ahead to this weekend’s game, Kirk was keen to downplay any talk of the Hedgemen gaining revenge against the side who ended their promotion push last term.

He added: “I wouldn’t say it’s about revenge or redemption, it’s a totally different situation.

“Last season it was two teams that did really well to win their leagues and the play-off came down to penalties.

“Somebody’s got to win and somebody’s got to lose, and this game is not about revenge – it’s a totally separate thing.

“It’s a challenge for us against a strong team who have gone up and held their own in the league above.”