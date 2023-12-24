Allan Hale: I saw signs of team I want Elgin City to be, despite defeat to Stenhousemuir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Allan Hale: I saw signs of team I want Elgin City to be, despite defeat to Stenhousemuir

Boss Hale thought Elgin conceded two "criminal" goals against the League Two leaders - but thinks his squad, which he aims to bolster in January, will have taken confidence from their display.

By Reporter
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Bob Crombie.

Boss Allan Hale thinks struggling Elgin City will have taken confidence from how they performed in their 2-0 defeat at League Two leaders Stenhousemuir – and hopes to bring in January reinforcements to “support” them.

Elgin went down 2-0 at Ochilview, conceding to a Matty Yates opener after just three minutes, before Matty Aitken scored from a penalty rebound in the second period.

The result meant home side Stenny – having secured their eighth win in a row – moved eight points ahead at the top of the league.

Recently-appointed Elgin boss Hale, although he bemoaned the “criminal” nature of the goals conceded, thinks his team’s display “from box-to-box” away from home showed his messages are starting to get through to the Moray side.

Hale said: “We gave away both goals. That’s the real frustration in the game, because box-to-box we done really well – tactically the players got the game-plan spot on.

“I saw signs of the team that I’m wanting us to be, in terms of squeezing the game, being aggressive, difficult to break down, then two criminal goals – the second one especially.

“I feel we were on top at that point (when they conceded the second goal) certainly in the ascendancy. Maybe not creating the chances, (but) you could tell that the players were growing in confidence and had a belief that they could get something out of the game, and it’s just a long ball and the defence and keeper don’t communicate and we give away the penalty.

“We have made a lot of errors in that sense and we need to cut them out – and we need to cut them out quickly.”

Elgin remain second-bottom of the fourth tier, three points ahead of Clyde, and Hale is now looking to bolster his options in the January transfer window, adding: “There’s enough quality in the team. Enough desire and attitude.

“We need support in certain areas in January, but that performance against the team at the top of the league will give them belief.

“We need to strengthen in certain areas as there’s an imbalance in the team and give ourselves more options. It’s a square peg in a round hole in certain positions, and we need to address that.”

Stenny took the lead in the third minute of the game when Yates volleyed home after a pass by Ross Taylor.

In the early stages, the home side created more chances, with Michael Anderson coming close with a shot which was deflected.

As the game progressed, Elgin overcame their early set-back.

Russell Dingwall’s free-kick was saved by Darren Jamieson in the 35th minute, and this was followed a minute later by a last-ditch tackle on Mitchell Taylor to spare the blushes of the Stenny defence after they had given the ball away cheaply.

Straight after half-time, Robert Jones could have equalised for Elgin, but was unbalanced when he shot from the edge of the box.

With the visitors causing problems, the home side were gifted a chance just after the hour to extend their lead when Elgin keeper Tom McHale fouled Aitken just inside the box.

The striker – who is the top scorer in League Two – stepped up to take the penalty. McHale saved the initial effort, but Aitken was the first to react to tuck the ball home and secure the three points for his side.

More from Elgin City

Matthew Cooper in action for Elgin City. Image: Bob Crombie
Matthew Cooper pays tribute to outgoing Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters
Graham Tatters at Borough Briggs, home of Elgin City. Image: Press and Journal.
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters steps down with immediate effect
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City boss Allan Hale urges side to eradicate 'catastrophic errors' after 4-0 defeat
Allan Hale. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Allan Hale says Elgin City's long-term objectives on hold until survival is secured
Allan Hale. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Elgin City boss has plenty to ponder after 4-0 defeat by East Fife
Ex- Huntly manager Allan Hale. Image: DC Thomson
Allan Hale's player search for Elgin City will go beyond Highland League
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters. Image: DC Thomson
Elgin City chairman says ambitious management team can take club on upward journey
The new Elgin City management, boss Allan Hale, left, and assistant manager Stefan Laird.
New Elgin City boss Allan Hale hopes to bring success to Borough Briggs
Borough Briggs - home of Elgin City. Image: SNS.
Ross County, Cove Rangers, Peterhead and Elgin City games called off; Highland League Cup…
Elgin City player/coach Ross Draper.
Ross Draper: Beating Clyde can spark Elgin City promotion push

Conversation