Allan Hale: I saw signs of team I want Elgin City to be, despite defeat to Stenhousemuir

Boss Allan Hale thinks struggling Elgin City will have taken confidence from how they performed in their 2-0 defeat at League Two leaders Stenhousemuir – and hopes to bring in January reinforcements to “support” them.

Elgin went down 2-0 at Ochilview, conceding to a Matty Yates opener after just three minutes, before Matty Aitken scored from a penalty rebound in the second period.

The result meant home side Stenny – having secured their eighth win in a row – moved eight points ahead at the top of the league.

Recently-appointed Elgin boss Hale, although he bemoaned the “criminal” nature of the goals conceded, thinks his team’s display “from box-to-box” away from home showed his messages are starting to get through to the Moray side.

Hale said: “We gave away both goals. That’s the real frustration in the game, because box-to-box we done really well – tactically the players got the game-plan spot on.

“I saw signs of the team that I’m wanting us to be, in terms of squeezing the game, being aggressive, difficult to break down, then two criminal goals – the second one especially.

“I feel we were on top at that point (when they conceded the second goal) certainly in the ascendancy. Maybe not creating the chances, (but) you could tell that the players were growing in confidence and had a belief that they could get something out of the game, and it’s just a long ball and the defence and keeper don’t communicate and we give away the penalty.

“We have made a lot of errors in that sense and we need to cut them out – and we need to cut them out quickly.”

Elgin remain second-bottom of the fourth tier, three points ahead of Clyde, and Hale is now looking to bolster his options in the January transfer window, adding: “There’s enough quality in the team. Enough desire and attitude.

“We need support in certain areas in January, but that performance against the team at the top of the league will give them belief.

“We need to strengthen in certain areas as there’s an imbalance in the team and give ourselves more options. It’s a square peg in a round hole in certain positions, and we need to address that.”

Stenny took the lead in the third minute of the game when Yates volleyed home after a pass by Ross Taylor.

In the early stages, the home side created more chances, with Michael Anderson coming close with a shot which was deflected.

As the game progressed, Elgin overcame their early set-back.

Russell Dingwall’s free-kick was saved by Darren Jamieson in the 35th minute, and this was followed a minute later by a last-ditch tackle on Mitchell Taylor to spare the blushes of the Stenny defence after they had given the ball away cheaply.

Straight after half-time, Robert Jones could have equalised for Elgin, but was unbalanced when he shot from the edge of the box.

With the visitors causing problems, the home side were gifted a chance just after the hour to extend their lead when Elgin keeper Tom McHale fouled Aitken just inside the box.

The striker – who is the top scorer in League Two – stepped up to take the penalty. McHale saved the initial effort, but Aitken was the first to react to tuck the ball home and secure the three points for his side.