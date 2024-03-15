Stars of Aberdeen’s vibrant hip-hop scene set for jazz collaboration at city festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stars of Aberdeen’s vibrant hip-hop scene set for jazz collaboration at city festival

Influential MC's MCs Rabspitz, Mello Joe and Gidd Gammz are set for an exciting collaboration with jazz musicians at Aberdeen Jazz Festival.

By Sean Wallace
Rap hip hop platform Hours ABDN to play Aberdeen Jazz Festival Picture shows; Mello Joe AKA Joe Coleman. Image by Matt Jolly
Rap hip hop platform Hours ABDN to play Aberdeen Jazz Festival Picture shows; Mello Joe AKA Joe Coleman. Image by Matt Jolly

Stars of the vibrant Granite City hip-hop scene are set for a live collaboration with jazz musicians at Aberdeen Jazz Festival.

As part of rap, hip-hop and drill platform HOURS ABDN the groundbreaking ‘Rhyme Lounge’ event will be hosted at The Blue Lamp on Saturday, March 16 (10.30pm)

Highly acclaimed MC’s Gidd Gammz, Rabspitz and Mello Joe will perform improvised sets alongside a live jazz band.

Influential Aberdeen musicians Simon Gall (bass), Richard Glassby (drums) and Scott Cruickshank (guitar) will provide the grooves.

Founded in 2021 by Aberdeen rapper Jackill (Jack Hughes) and producer Vagrant Real Estate (aka Nick Cronin) HOURS ABDN has been a main catalyst for the recent rise of the Granite City hip-hop scene.

Now they will further push the boundaries with an exciting mash up with jazz.

Aberdeen rapper Gidd Gamz.
Rap hip hop platform HOUR ABDN to play Aberdeen Jazz Festival Picture shows; Aberdeen rapper Gidd Gamz. Image provided by HOURS ABDN

Jack said: “It will be improvisation with the rappers jamming with the band.

“It will be quite loose and will take hip-hop back to its roots in jazz.

“One of the big influences on hip-hop was jazz and blues, it’s where it all came from.

“The rappers will be able to direct the band a little and change things like beats per minute, but everything else will be loose.

“It is in partnership with the Aberdeen Jazz Festival.

“We did one with them last year that went very well.

“This time we have three MC’s, three musicians in a live band and a DJ at the end.”

KidProQuo will DJ at the HOURS ABDN event at Aberdeen Jazz Festival.
KidProQuo will DJ at the HOURS ABDN event at Aberdeen Jazz Festival. Image supplied by HOURS ABDN

‘Cross collaboration is very important’

Jack, under the moniker Jackill, is an influential rapper and released album A Day With The Jackill to acclaim in 2019.

Track War Bells was released by Jackill in January this year.

HOURS ABDN was founded to give a platform to local talent and  also foster the development of collaborations between Aberdeen hip-hop artists and musicians in other genres.

HOURS ABDN founders Nick Cronin (left) aka Vagrant Real Estate and Jack Hughes -aka Jackill.
HOURS ABDN founders Nick Cronin (left) aka Vagrant Real Estate and Jack Hughes -aka Jackill. Supplied by HOURS ABDN

Jack sad: “The musicians that are playing are all veterans of the Aberdeen jazz scene.

“Cross collaboration is very important as people that are coming along for the jazz will be opened up to a rich hip-hop environment.

“And people coming for the hip-hop will be exposed to jazz musicians.

“Aberdeen Jazz Festival is really important.

“It provides a platform for young people to get involved in jazz which is great to see.”

Rap hip hop platform Hours ABDN to play Aberdeen Jazz Festival.
Rap hip hop platform Hours ABDN to play Aberdeen Jazz Festival. Image suppled by HOURS ABDN

Open mic session for rising talent

One of the MC’s confirmed is Gidd Gamz, a legend of the Aberdeen hip-hop scene who released the superb Mind Over Manor EP.

There will also be an open mic opportunity later in the night to give a voice to rising hip-hop talent.

Jack said: “Kid ProQuo will do a DJ set at the end of the night which will be open to MC’s to come up and do a freestyle cypher.

“That will be an open mic part after the main acts have been on.

“It will be a relaxed environment for them to get on the mic and do their thing.”

The rise of Aberdeen’s hip-hop scene

Last year HOURS ABDN entered into a partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) to deliver a series of events showcase the city’s next generation of hip=hop, rap and drill.

Their recent event was at The Lemon Tree in February with Queen of Harps, Fer4z, Sherlock and Sweet Rogue performing.

Rabspitz will perform at Rhyme Lounge.
Rabspitz will perform at Rhyme Lounge. Image supplied by HOURS ABDN

Jack said: “We have been  working positively towards filling the gap that has been missing from the Aberdeen music scene.

“More people are getting involved which is great to see.

“In the last few gigs we put on at The Lemon Tree we put on on an open mic slot.

“It was fantastic to see a lot of new faces we had not seen before who wanted to come and perform.

“Also people attending to see the music.

“In our last event in February I had never seen any of the first 30 folk through the door before.

“They were all new faces keen to be involved in the music scene.

“Focus has always been on Glasgow as a hub for hip-hop in Scotland.

“However there are more and more Glasgow rappers coming up here as they think what we are doing is amazing.

“It is great to see that growth in Aberdeen.”

 

