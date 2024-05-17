Allan Hale urges Elgin City to push for promotion to escape pyramid fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Allan Hale urges Elgin City to push for promotion to escape pyramid fears

The Borough Briggs boss says long-standing clubs must progress or run the risk of being dragged downwards.

By Paul Chalk
Allan Hale hopes his Elgin City side can upset League Two winners Stenhousemuir.
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Bob Crombie

Allan Hale says Elgin City must show ambition to progress from League Two – or face the prospect of further relegation scraps.

However, the Black and Whites manager is confident crowds can surge through the gates to around the 1,200-mark, which can boost their chances of success on the park.

Hale, who became the boss in December, helped the struggling side regain form and, boosted by an active January window, they avoided the pyramid play-off against Lowland League winners East Kilbride.

A huge second half improvement to their season took them to 40 points and they finished seventh, four points ahead of rock-bottom Stranraer.

Elgin joined the senior Scottish leagues in 2000, moving up from the Highland League, but have never been promoted.

They have flirted within the promotion play-offs at times, but they have been all too close to the trap-door in the past two seasons.

In recent years, well established clubs have dropped out of League Two such as Brechin City, Cowdenbeath, East Stirling, Berwick Rangers and Albion Rovers and not found their way back.

Stranraer and East Kilbride will contest the second leg of the League Two final this Saturday, with the scoreline pegged at 2-2, and the Blues determined to stay up.

Histories are ‘not enough any more’

Former Huntly gaffer Hale, who arrived with assistant Stefan Laird, pointed out histories count for nothing when it comes to the harsh realities of getting results and moving on up.

He said: “Elgin is a well-supported club, and it would be catastrophic to fall down the way.

“We must make sure that collectively we all work together to move forward and look upwards rather than be worried about going the other way.

“Clubs have strong, proud histories, with good players, good staff and good boards. With the pyramid, you can’t ever rest on your laurels. Histories of clubs is not enough anymore.

“Plenty of clubs are striving to get their (SFA) licences as they aim to progress. As long as we can look after what we do as a football club, hopefully that will be enough to not only keep us in this league, but progress further, which is ultimately what we want to do.”

Getting 1,200 home fans is City’s aim

Their last game of the season was a 3-0 home defeat to Clyde, who secured their place in League Two thanks to that. The attendance was 1002, albeit backed by a strong away support.

Hale says the backing from the Elgin public gives him reason to be hopeful about what can be achieved.

He said: “There is optimism at Elgin – and that’s a good sign. It shows the belief is coming back.

“People look at our geographical location as a negative. I don’t see it that way.

“There were more than 1,000 through the gate against Clyde and we’ve been averaging 800 every home game.

“That tells me if we can build a competitive squad with depth and quality, we will win more games than we lose.

“If we can be at a point where we’re not looking over our shoulders, or fighting relegation, it tells me there is the potential to have around 1,200 people through the door. That’s not an unrealistic target.

“When you compare attendance numbers between Leagues One and Two, ours are right up there. It shows we have the fan-base to cope with stepping up a level as well.

“The club has never been promoted to League One, but the aim of the club has got to be to have the ambition to work towards that over time.

“If you don’t show ambition, as we see now with the pyramid system, those clubs without the ambition and who don’t strive to move forward on a yearly basis, ultimately get left behind.”

‘No question’ Elgin City can progress

And the manager wants the club to deliver ambitions to match his own as he prepares to shape his squad for 2024-2025 and beyond.

He added: “The challenge for the board is to enhance the commercial aspects of the club, which increases the budget, which then allows us to add to the squad and then have a squad and team on the pitch which is able to compete with the best teams in the league.

“We have already shown since December that we can compete, but to do that consistently over 36 games, you need to have squad depth and quality.

“The budget will be tight again, but with the new chairman Alan Murray at the helm, I have every confidence that as the seasons go by, this club can progress. There is no question.”

More from Elgin City

Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Robert Crombie.
Allan Hale reveals depth of Elgin City revamp that was required on and off…
Elgin City defender Ross Draper.
Ross Draper targets upward curve for Elgin City next season
Elgin City defender Jake Dolzanski, left, competes for the ball with Dumbarton's Ross MacLean. Image: Bob Crombie
Jake Dolzanski determined to avoid relegation scrap next season after committing future to Elgin…
Peterhead's Robert Ward is tackled by Keith Bray. Image: Duncan Brown.
Elgin City boss thrilled to retain League Two status despite late Peterhead leveller
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Robert Crombie.
Allan Hale urges Elgin City to deliver victory over Peterhead to secure League Two…
Allan Hale, alongside Elgin City assistant Stefan Laird. Image: Bob Crombie
Stefan Laird relishing Elgin City's final shot at League Two champions Stenhousemuir
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Robert Crombie.
Allan Hale hopes Elgin City's resilience can once again come to the fore against…
Peterhead's Peter Pawlett celebrates his second goal against Clyde. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peter Pawlett nets first career hat-trick in Peterhead win; Rumarn Burrell injured in Cove…
Elgin City defender Ross Draper.
Ross Draper says Elgin City's season firmly in balance ahead of final stretch
Allan Hale, alongside Elgin City assistant Stefan Laird. Image: Bob Crombie
Too early for Elgin City to bank on League Two safety, says Allan Hale