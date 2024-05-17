Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven demands perfect finish as Dons bid for five wins in a row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven demands perfect finish as Dons bid for five wins in a row

Leven wants to make it five wins in a row before he hands over the reins to Jimmy Thelin.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS

There will be no room for sentiment from Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven as he bids for a perfect finish to the Premiership season.

The Dons manager set his side the target of winning all five post-split games and securing a seventh-place finish.

Wednesday’s 5-1 victory over relegated Livingston made it four wins in a row for the improving Reds but Leven wants no letting up in their final game at Ross County on Sunday.

County’s Premiership survival is still on the line on the final day of the season after they conceded an injury-time equaliser at St Johnstone on Wednesday.

The Staggies are two points ahead of the Perth Saints going into Sunday’s final day but Leven is demanding the Dons end the season in style with another win to ensure they finish best of the rest.

He said: “We’ve set a target and we need to make sure we win up there. Ross County are playing for everything and it will be an interesting game.

“I set them the challenge of wanting to win every game. We’ve got a task to achieve of finishing top of the bottom six and there’s one more hurdle to go.”

Leven angry at clean sheet run being ended

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler handled the ball in the box to concede a penalty against Livingston. Image: SNS

Confidence is surging through the Dons squad after hitting form in the final two months of the campaign.

Leven has led the Dons on an eight-game unbeaten run in the Premiership with 20 points taken from a possible 24 – and wants one more win before he hands over to new manager Jimmy Thelin.

The last defeat was a 1-0 loss to Dundee at Dens Park on March 13 and has been built on a rock-solid defence which has conceded just two goals during that period.

The league record run of 565 minutes without conceding ended with Livingston’s second-half penalty following a handball by striker Ester Sokler on Wednesday.

For Leven it was the only negative of a rousing display and he remains unconvinced VAR got it right.

Leven said: “It’s nice to have the record considering how many goals we’ve conceded this season.

“But I was absolutely raging we lost a goal. If I’m going to be critical I’m raging we conceded.

“Ester was adamant it wasn’t a penalty. He says he was pushed onto it. It takes so long and if it not clear and obvious it shouldn’t be a penalty.

“It killed the clean sheet which I’ve been trying to drum into the players.

“I’ve said if we don’t concede we’ve always got a chance of winning games with the quality we’ve got.

“We were a little sloppy in the first half and we spoke at half-time about being clinical, hitting the target and taking our chances.

“If we did that we would score, and to be fair to the players their heads didn’t go down after conceding the goal.”

‘Every day in training he is at it’

Junior Hoilett celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Livingston. Image: SNS

Leven was able to ring the changes for the final home game and did so as he left out five players from the team which beat Hibernian 4-0 at Easter Road on Sunday.

Leading scorer Bojan Miovski was among those who had a brief cameo off the bench.

In his absence Junior Hoilett enjoyed the chance to take centre stage by scoring twice and having a hand in two other goals.

Leven, who has recommended Canadian international Hoilett should be offered a new deal, said: “Every day in training he is at it.

“He’s encouraging the younger players and you can see his quality. His receiving skills on the ball, he gets us up the pitch and he terrifies defenders.

“His goals and assists are quality.”

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates with Bojan Miovski and Dante Polvara after scoring against Livingston. Image: SNS

Another player Leven hopes remains at Pittodrie is 26-goal striker Miovski.

The Dons are braced for receiving big offers for the North Macedonian international but Leven said: “He’s got a two-year contract so I hope he’s back in the summer.

“There will be interest in Bojan and a few players. He’s been great this season but he’s under contract for another two years.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 5-1 against Livingston. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Aberdeen teen star Fletcher Boyd the first of many exciting Pittodrie talents…
Aberdeen under-16s celebrate winning the league title. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC.
Aberdeen win ANOTHER league title as U16s claim championship glory
Aberdeen's Connor Barron against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron in line for shock Euro 2024 call up
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Dante Polvara: Jonny Hayes has done so much for me at Aberdeen
Jimmy Thelin, left, and Christer Persson, right, during their time in charge of Jonkopings Sodra. Image: Getty.
Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami: The key roles played by new Aberdeen boss Jimmy…
2
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fan view: A fitting Pittodrie finale for departing Dons
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven urges Dons to sign up Junior Hoilett
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Aberdeen Women's boss Clint Lancaster proud of players after draw in his last home…
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Junior Hoilett at the double as Aberdeen thrash Livingston
2
Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Sean Wallace: Will new Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin have Bojan Miovski next season?
2

Conversation