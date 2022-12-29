Highland League: Review of a thrilling 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s been a hugely entertaining and intriguing year in the Breedon Highland League both on and off the pitch.

We’ve witnessed thrilling title races, terrific cup finals, promotion and relegation battles as well as various personnel changes.

Here we look back on all the major Highland League talking points of the last 12 months.

January

The year started with perhaps the most dramatic Highland League game of 2022.

Title challengers Brechin City and Fraserburgh went head-to-head at Glebe Park and the Hedgemen appeared on course for victory at 3-0 up after 22 minutes.

But Paul Young pulled a goal back for the Broch and Max Kucheriavyi was red carded just before half-time.

After the break Sean Butcher’s counter, a brace of late Scott Barbour penalties and an Iain Davidson own goal earned the visitors a remarkable win.

Fraserburgh ended the month six points clear of Buckie Thistle and Brechin at the top of the table.

Elsewhere, there was a change of manager at Forres Mechanics. Gordon Connelly resigned after only six games in charge of the Can-Cans, his assistant Steven MacDonald took over.

February

Strong winds resulted in one of the floodlight pylons at Harmsworth Park collapsing. Wick Academy chairman Pat Miller feared the Scorries may have to shell out and replace all eight towers.

However, the other seven were later found to be safe.

Buckie went top of the table on goal difference after a 3-1 midweek win over Fraserburgh at Bellslea.

The Jags followed up that result by beating Brechin 1-0, but the Broch returned to the summit on goal difference courtesy of a 7-0 success against Clachnacuddin.

Junior side Banks o’ Dee claimed the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield, beating Huntly on penalties following an engrossing final, which finished 3-3 at Inverurie’s Harlaw Park.

At the end of the month only one point separated title challengers Fraserburgh and Buckie with both having 10 games left.

March

Brora Rangers and Buckie Thistle reached the final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup with victories over Fraserburgh and Forres Mechanics respectively.

The title race continued to be nip and tuck. Fraserburgh picked up crucial wins against Formartine United and Brora, but Buckie stayed just a point behind with key victories against the Cattachs and Rothes.

A win for the Jags against local rivals Deveronvale made it 21 successive league victories, which set a new Highland League record.

Meanwhile, Stuart Anderson became Formartine manager. The Pitmedden club parted company Paul Lawson following a 1-1 draw with bottom side Fort William.

Club captain Anderson initially took charge on an interim basis before being appointed as Lawson’s permanent successor.

Inverurie Locos captain Neil McLean announced he would retire at the end of the season after 18 years at Harlaw Park.

Later in the month, a Huntly player was racially abused by a spectator during a game against Nairn County at Station Park and three days later a similar incident occurred when the Black and Golds faced Keith at Kynoch Park.

The Highland League branded the incidents “completely unacceptable” and added in a statement: “The message is quite simple to those who use such language – you are not welcome at Highland League matches…”

April

Another Inverurie Locos stalwart, defender Ryan Broadhurst, announced his retirement at the end of the campaign after 14 seasons with the Railwaymen.

The Highland League was given the news by the SPFL that both the champions and runners-up would be invited to compete in the 2022-23 Scottish League Cup.

Huntly midfielder Glenn Murison moved to Australia and joined Shepparton South, while Fraserburgh striker Gary Harris announced he would retire at the end of season.

Fort William’s 5-1 loss to Brechin City on April 9 confirmed they would finish bottom of the league and be required to compete in the relegation play-off against North Superleague champions Banks o’ Dee.

Brora Rangers lifted the Highland League Cup for the second time in their history with a 2-1 win against Buckie Thistle at Station Park, Nairn.

With the Jags on cup final duty Fraserburgh defeated Nairn County to move one victory away from the league title.

Four days later Jack Murray’s stoppage-time equaliser earned Buckie a point against Wick Academy which took the title race down to the last game of the season.

Fort William picked up their only win of the campaign on the same night, defeating Strathspey Thistle 4-2 at Seafield Park.

On the final day, Fraserburgh needed only a point against Forres Mechanics at Bellslea to clinch their first league championship since 2002.

Buckie needed to defeat Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park and hope the Broch lost.

Although the Jags kept up their end of the bargain with a 3-1 win, Fraserburgh thrashed the Can-Cans 5-0 to secure the title.

The Buchan side went on to face Lowland League champions Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic in the pyramid play-off, but after losing 3-1 at New Dundas Park in the first leg a 1-0 win at Bellslea wasn’t enough to see Fraserburgh reach the final against Cowdenbeath.

Meanwhile, Fort William withdrew on the eve of their relegation play-off against Banks o’ Dee.

The withdrawal meant Fort were relegated with Dee promoted. The Highland League issued a statement stating a lack of eligible players had led to the Lochaber side pulling out.

Fort – who had to play all their games away Claggan Park after the pitch was found to be unplayable at the start of the season – insisted that statement contained “many untruths” and pledged to consult the Scottish FA.

May

Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour was named Highland League player of the year and also picked up the top scorer award.

Broch boss Mark Cowie was crowned manager of the year and Clachnacuddin’s James Anderson claimed the young player of the year award.

Fort William manager Shadab Iftikhar left after five months in charge to pursue an opportunity overseas.

Highland League secretary Rod Houston stepped down at the division’s AGM and was succeeded by John Campbell.

June

With clubs getting busy in the transfer market new boys Banks o’ Dee bolstered their squad with Highland League experience.

Defender Kyle Willox joined from Deveronvale while Paul Lawson returned to the division as a player and striker Neil Gauld also signed on at Spain Park after being released by Inverurie Locos.

Kieran Shanks was another player to leave Inverurie as he completed a move to Championship side Arbroath.

Fort William’s relegation from the Highland League was finally confirmed after an SFA arbitration panel dismissed their case.

Under the association’s arbitration rules the complainant (Fort) needs to demonstrate they can meet the cost of the arbitration and once the case has been heard and depending on the outcome the panel decides who pays the costs.

But having been asked to put up a bond in the region of £30,000 before the arbitration progressed to an evidential hearing Fort William pulled out and were thus relegated to the North Caledonian League after 37 years in the Highland League.

July

The month began with Forres Mechanics’ twins Lee and Graham Fraser celebrating their testimonial with a game against Elgin City.

Wick Academy captain Alan Farquhar was another player to have a testimonial with the Scorries taking on a Caithness amateur select side.

Injury forced Grant Campbell to retire with the former Wick Academy, Huntly and Cove Rangers midfielder hanging up his boots after winning the league with Fraserburgh.

The Broch started their season in the League Cup and were beaten in their four Group B games by Kilmarnock, Montrose, Stenhousemuir and Partick Thistle.

Buckie drew with Premiership side Ross County before losing on penalties in their Group C opener before being defeated by Dunfermline, Alloa and East Fife.

The 2022-23 Highland League season began on July 23 with new boys Banks o’ Dee drawing with Nairn County at Spain Park.

August

Brechin City made the early running at the top of the Highland League.

The Hedgemen ended August with 18 points from a possible 18 with a 1-0 over Buckie Thistle at Glebe Park their standout success.

Formartine United were only two points behind with Fraserburgh, Buckie and Brora Rangers a point further back.

Strathspey Thistle sat bottom after taking one point from their first seven games.

September

With energy bills on the rise Highland League clubs were discussing early kick-offs to try to minimise floodlight use during the winter.

Inverurie Locos chairman Mike Macaulay estimated it would cost them £5 a minute to use their lights at Harlaw Park when bills increased in October.

The entire Highland League card was postponed on September 10 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In the first round of the Scottish Cup six of the 18 Highland League clubs progressed to round two.

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp resigned with the Wee County having failed to win during the first two months of the campaign.

Buckie Thistle – the Highland League’s last representatives in the SPFL Trust Trophy – bowed out in the third round after losing 2-1 to Northern Irish champions Linfield.

Fraserburgh won the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup, defeating Formartine United on penalties following a 1-1 draw at Haughs, Turriff.

Broch goalkeeper Joe Barbour was the hero, saving two penalties in the shoot-out.

October

The month started with Brora Rangers defeating Clachnacuddin 2-1 at Grant Street Park to win the North of Scotland Cup.

Jordan MacRae and Andrew Macrae netted for the Cattachs, with Lewis Mackenzie on target for the Lilywhites.

Turriff United announced that striker Aaron Reid would join Aberdeen in January after the 18-year-old’s superb start to the season.

Steven Mackay was appointed as Nairn’s new manager. The former Brora boss had been playing for Rothes before returning to the dugout.

Brechin City dropped their first points after drawing 2-2 with Huntly, but bounced back strongly to win at Brora two days later.

Fraserburgh, Formartine United and Wick Academy reached round three of the Scottish Cup with wins over Stranraer, Carnoustie Panmure and Benburb respectively.

Banks o’ Dee – who had been ejected from the Scottish Cup earlier in October after fielding an ineligible player – were deducted 24 points by the Highland League because of an ineligible player featuring in eight matchday squads.

November

Struggling Strathspey Thistle defeated Clachnacuddin 2-0 to earn their first win of the season.

Nairn County’s record appearance holder Glenn Main left Station Park, while Stuart Golabek returned to Brora Rangers as assistant manager.

Banks o’ Dee, Brechin City, Buckie Thistle, Formartine United, Forres Mechanics, Inverurie Locos, Nairn County and Turriff United progressed to the quarter-final of the Highland League Cup.

But Nairn were subsequently thrown out of the competition for fielding an ineligible player in their 3-0 first round win against Lossiemouth.

Forres Mechanics chairman David Macdonald stepped down after three years in the role and was succeeded by David MacKintosh.

The Highland League’s representation in the Scottish Cup ended in the third round with Fraserburgh losing to Arbroath, Wick Academy being defeated by Falkirk and Formartine being edged out by Stenhousemuir.

December

Banks o’ Dee, Brechin City, Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos progressed to the semi-final of the Highland League Cup.

Fraserburgh stalwart Bryan Hay celebrated his testimonial with a game against St Johnstone at Bellslea.

Strathspey Thistle manager Charlie Brown resigned after 18 months in charge at Seafield Park. The Grantown side had only won once this season.

Brian Ritchie was placed in interim charge until a successor was found.

The entire Highland League card on December 17 was wiped out due to inclement weather.

Shortly before Christmas Lossiemouth manager Joe Russell resigned after four-and-a-half years in charge with his assistant Ian Campbell taking over on an interim basis.