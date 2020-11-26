Caley Thistle forward Shane Harkness joins Rothes on loan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle striker Shane Harkness has joined Rothes on loan until January.

Teenager Harkness has yet to make his Inverness debut but has been on the fringes of John Robertson’s first team squad this season, and was on the bench for a number of Caley Jags’ matches earlier this season.

The return of forwards Miles Storey, Shane Sutherland and James Keatings from injury has pushed Harkness further down the pecking order however, with the 19-year-old joining Ross Jack’s Speysiders on a short-term deal until the new year.

Harkness could make his debut in Saturday’s Highland League opener at home to Huntly.

Rothes have also confirmed the signings of former Inverness winger Ross Gunn and ex-Aberdeen attacker Sean Linden, who was on trial with Elgin City earlier in the summer.

Gunn and Linden were both in Rothes’ squad for last month’s Highland League Cup final victory over Buckie Thistle at Christie Park.