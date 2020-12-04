Highland League: Graeme Stewart hoping Buckie Thistle faithful can make the difference

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart hopes having fans inside Victoria Park tomorrow can inspire his team to victory against Inverurie Locos.

The Jags face the Railwaymen as two of the sides expected to challenge for the title meet for the first time.

Buckie played in front of supporters when defeating Wick at Harmsworth Park last weekend and boss Stewart is relishing the prospect of playing in front of their own fans again.

Up to 300 can attend and Stewart said: “It was good having fans at the Wick game even if they weren’t ours and it makes a difference.

“It will make a difference playing in front of our fans again and I’m sure it will give the players a lift and hopefully the fans being there can help us get a result.”

Stewart views champions Brora Rangers and last season’s runners-up Fraserburgh as the favourites to win the league.

He believes for Buckie and Inverurie victory in fixtures like tomorrow’s are crucial if they are to be in the title mix.

He added: “I think ourselves, Locos, Formartine and Rothes are the four teams slightly below Brora and Fraserburgh on paper and going by last season.

“For us to go to the next level we need to be beating the like of Locos and they need to be beating the likes of us.

“We’re trying to get into that top two or three which we’ve been a bit short of.

“But with hard work and if we’re able to put in a run of good performances we can get their instead of potentially being back in fourth or fifth.

“Ourselves and Locos have got similar objectives this season and it’s important we get a result tomorrow.

“It’s such a short season that whoever starts the season best will probably have the best chance of winning it.”