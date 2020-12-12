Something went wrong - please try again later.

Strathspey Thistle chairman Donly McLeod is eager to see his club’s “hardcore” supporters back at Seafield Park today.

The Scottish Cup tie with Buckie Thistle presents the Grantown club with the chance to have fans back at a home game for the first time since the end of February.

McLeod, a former manager of the Jags, expresses some regret that away supporters are not permitted, given they rely on travelling support to boost matchday income.

However, after a significant amount of work at the ground to get it compliant with the required regulations, McLeod is keen to get under way.

He said: “It will be marvellous. We’ve got a hardcore group of supporters – it’s maybe not as big as some of the more successful Highland League clubs, but they come through and support the team. Hopefully they can cheer us on to a result.

“It’s a difficult game for us, but, at the end of the day, it’s 11-v-11. It’s been a long time, but circumstances have allowed us to get playing again.

It is always a privilege to take part in the Scottish Cup and local author Rob A Clark has kindly produced an unofficial programme to mark our time against Buckie. More details at https://t.co/1hupV8LsM0 — Strathspey Thistle FC (Official) (@JagsStfc) December 10, 2020

“We’ll give it our best shot, but we have to be realistic. With the resources Buckie have got, they’re in a different league to us.

“We don’t get big crowds at our home games and we rely on away supporters. We would have loved Buckie Thistle supporters coming through, but we can’t do that.”

Strathspey’s first Highland League game against Fort William was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Claggan Park, while four inches of snow in Grantown prompted their home fixture against Rothes to be postponed seven days ago.

McLeod added: “We’re looking forward to the game and it looks like it’ll be on. The park is clear at the moment.”