Clach manager Jordan MacDonald is desperate to get their Highland League season under way after a series of call-offs.

Their first league game of the season was postponed after a positive Covid test at Nairn County, while their two subsequent home league games against Turriff United and Inverurie Locos have fallen victim to the weather.

That Locos game, which was brought forward to December 19 before it was called off, is due to be played tomorrow and MacDonald has doubts over whether it will go ahead, after snow and freezing temperatures in the Highland capital this week.

MacDonald’s only game in charge so far has been the Scottish Cup tie against Caledonian Braves, which the Merkinchers lost 2-1.

Everyone at Inverness Clachnacuddin FC would like to wish all our supporters and followers a very happy, healthy and safe Christmas.

We can't wait to see you all again soon.

Thank you for your continued support and backing.

🎄🎄🎅🎅⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/S2Q4dmUVAF — Inverness Clachnacuddin FC (@clachfc) December 25, 2020

The Clach boss said: “Nobody seems to be smiling on us at the moment. It’s the players I feel sorry for; they have put all the work in and are itching to get going.

“It’s freezing and it’s been snowing, so I’m hoping it thaws out before the weekend. We’re desperate for the game to be on, but I’m not holding out much hope.

“We’ve trained over the festive period – it’s only Christmas week where we’ve not been able to do anything. That won’t do the players any major harm.”

Clach are one of two clubs who have yet to play a Highland League fixture, with Strathspey Thistle also yet to get off the mark. Five teams have only played one game.

MacDonald added: “There’s time, with there only being 16 league games. Nairn, Strathspey and one or two others could be moved to midweek.

“There’s no problems from me with what’s happening. There’s games that could be thrown in when the weather gets better.”

Clach will assess Ross Logan and Graeme Stewart prior to the game.

Locos manager Andy Low is expecting a different Clach side from years’ past, given the arrival of MacDonald and the turnover of players in their squad.

He added: “It’s going to be a new group of guys. They’ve got two or three who are the same, but we’ll be going up against an unknown group.

“What they have got is an enthusiastic group of guys that are looking to make an impression and I think you will see improvements in their results this year.

“We’re eager to put our last result right and unfortunately we’ve not been able to do that as quickly as we would like.”

Low has injury doubts over Andy Watt and Jamie Michie for the trip to Inverness.