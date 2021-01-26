Turriff United confirm ex-Keith boss Dean Donaldson as their new manager

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Turriff United have appointed Dean Donaldson as their new manager.

The former Keith boss has signed a deal until 2024 with details of his backroom staff yet to be announced.

The Haughs side were looking for a new manager following the departure of Kris Hunter on January 12 and said they carried out “an extensive interview process”.

Hunter parted company with Turra a week after the side suffered a 13-1 defeat against Fraserburgh at Bellslea Park.

The result left the club bottom of the table after starting the season with two defeats and conceding 18 goals.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

Donaldson spent three-and-a-half years in charge of Keith before stepping down in October to concentrate on work and family commitments.

The 38-year-old had spells at Keith, Buckie, Inverurie Locos and Cove Rangers during his playing career.

Keith chairman Andy Troup said he was “shocked” when Donaldson told him he had decided to step down as Kynoch Park boss in October, adding that the news had come “out of the blue”.

The 2020-21 Highland League season was halted earlier this month due to the rising number of coronavirus cases with no date announced for when fixtures may resume.

Clubs in League One and League Two have submitted a Return to Play document to the Scottish FA in a bid to get games back under way by the beginning of March.