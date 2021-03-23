Steven Mackay says Brora Rangers cannot look beyond glamour Hearts tie amidst Highland League uncertainty

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay says his side cannot allow the uncertainty over the Highland League season affect them when they host Hearts in the Scottish Cup tonight.

The Cattachs will play their first game since their first round win over Camelon Juniors on January 11 when they host Robbie Neilson’s Jambos, who have been losing finalists in the competition in the last two seasons.

With the Highland League still suspended due to Covid-19, there remains increasing doubt over whether the remaining league fixtures will be played.

With a proposal for an expanded 16-team League Two next season due to be voted on, it has been suggested last year’s Highland League champions Brora could be in line for a step up to the SPFL.

Mackay says the Sutherland outfit cannot look beyond tonight’s tie, which he hopes to make a glamorous one despite the absence of a crowd at Dudgeon Park.

Mackay said: “We spoke to the players when we came back to training, and it was like a boot camp for one game.

“It is a bit of a strange situation for us, but we’ve just got to focus on this game and give it everything we’ve got.

“Whether the league resumes or it’s cancelled, it’s out of our control and we can’t influence that.

“We’ve just got to focus our minds on this game – It’s a massive game. It’s just really unfortunate the situation we find ourselves in because it would have been a great occasion for the club and the supporters to be there.

“It could have been a wonderful occasion, but we will make the best of it we can and it will be streamed through our service.

“We are really looking forward to it. We will focus on this game, try and give a good account of ourselves and see what follows in terms of the league.”

Hearts are 16 points clear at the top of the Championship, and firmly on course to reclaim their place in the top flight next term.

Mackay is under no illusions as to the scale of the task awaiting his side, but takes encouragement from his side’s showing in the Betfred Cup earlier this season.

He added: “We have got a massive task ahead of us against a team that’s been playing week-in, week-out in the Championship.

“Even if it was a regular season it would be a tough game for us, but given the circumstances it makes the challenge even tougher for us.

“We will take a lot of experience out of the Betfred Cup competition.

© SNS Group

“We had a similar situation with the Hibs game, albeit we were able to play three pre-season games leading into it.

“The boys went down there and performed really well.

“I still expect us to put on a good show. I think fitness will play a massive factor, but we have to try and make it as awkward as possible for Hearts.

“We need to try and bed ourselves in and stay in the game for as long as we can.

“Funny things happen in football and you just never know. We will be doing our utmost to try and make it an awkward evening for them.”

Brora defeated Buckie Thistle 3-1 in a bounce game on Saturday, which he felt was a crucial exercise ahead of their return to competitive action.

He added: “The preparation for the game has been the challenging part. We have effectively had just over two weeks to get ready for a massive game for our club.

“We have had five training sessions and one game since our last game in January.

“It has been tough. We played Buckie in a friendly on Saturday, they obviously have their Scottish Cup tie as well.

“It was good for the boys to get back to playing in a match. They looked relatively sharp, the tempo wasn’t where we would want it to be but we took a lot of value out of it.

“We have done as much as we can for the game, and now we just look forward to seeing how we can do.”