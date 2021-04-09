SPFL say they are not able to announce dates for pyramid play-offs involving Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts due to ‘several issues’

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

The SPFL say they are “not in a position to announce dates for the pyramid play-off ties” involving Highland League champions Brora Rangers and Lowland counterparts Kelty Hearts due to “several issues”.

The first leg of the clash between Brora and Kelty, who have both been named league winners on a points-per-game basis because they cannot complete their seasons, was expected to take place on April 24, with a draw to decide who would be at home in the opener supposed to take place yesterday.

Brora are set to begin training for the games tomorrow, after receiving permission from the SFA and Scottish Government, with the winner of the Brora-Kelty tie playing the SPFL’s bottom side in second tie for their place in League 2.

However, the league governing body have announced the pyramid play-offs will only be confirmed if Brora and Kelty are considered to “meet the SPFL’s membership criteria” at a meeting on April 19.

The statement noted Kelty had been declared champions after just 13 games and Brora after just three, with the SPFL also saying uncertainty over whether League Two clubs will play an 18 or 22-game season was another factor in them not being able to confirm dates at this point.

A spokesman for the SPFL said: “Given that there are a number of uncertainties, including whether League 2 clubs will play 22 or 18 games this season, we are not in a position to announce dates for the pyramid play-off ties this season.

“Whilst we understand that this lack of certainty will be disappointing to supporters of Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts, it is important that we are entirely fair to all clubs, including the SPFL club that finishes bottom of League 2 this season.

“Our approach has always been to apply the rules that have been agreed by all member clubs, as well as the pyramid play-off rules agreed between the SPFL, the Scottish FA, the Lowland League and the Highland League, and we will do so again this season.”

Being denied a chance to compete in the play-offs would be a blow to ambitious Brora, who were denied the opportunity to try to make the step up from the Highland League last summer following the first Covid lockdown.

They were named champions for the severely curtailed 2020/21 season, instead of just being put forward for the play-offs, in an attempt by the Highland League’s management committee to ensure they had followed the rules to the letter and got the chance to play this time around.

Meanwhile, the statement also revealed Ken Ferguson, of the SPFL’s bottom side Brechin City, has stepped down from the league governing body’s board.