Highland League: Veteran Conor Gethins to move on from Formartine United

Conor Gethins is to leave Formartine United.

The striker’s contract at North Lodge Park is up this summer and he will not be staying with the Pitmedden outfit.

Former Ross County, Peterhead and Finn Harps player Gethins joined Formartine from Nairn County in 2016.

He helped United win the Aberdeenshire Cup, Aberdeenshire Shield and Highland League Cup.

Gethins is the fourth player to leave Formartine in recent weeks with goalkeeper Kevin Main, defender Craig McKeown and striker Garry Wood also departing.