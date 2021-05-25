Ex-Wolves defender George Elokobi congratulates Fort William’s signing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Wolves defender George Elokobi has been swift to congratulate Fort William signing Junior Caulker on joining the Highland League club.

Centre half Caulker has been confirmed as the Claggan side’s latest recruit, signing a two-year contract.

Fort manager Ashley Hollyer said: “I’m delighted to add Junior to the squad on a two-year contract.

and I can’t wait for him to pull on the Fort jersey and show everyone what he’s all about. Junior is a player I feel has a bright future ahead of him and we are delighted to secure him ahead of the new season”. Welcome, Junior! 💛🖤#MonTheFort (2/3) — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) May 25, 2021

“He’s shown his commitment to the club.

Bright future for Junior in West Highlands

“I can’t wait for him to pull on the Fort jersey and show everyone what he’s all about. Junior is a player I feel has a bright future ahead of him and we are delighted to secure him ahead of the new season”.

Caulker comes in from newly-promoted Combined Counties League Premier Division South side Farnham Town.

Cameroon-born Elokobi, who spent six years at Wolves until 2014, is now at Maidstone United.

He is thought to have coached the player and took to Instagram to say: “Big, big congratulations J. Time to keep progressing.”

