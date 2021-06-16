Highland League: Turriff United sign versatile Rhys Clark from Montrose

Turriff United have signed Rhys Clark from Montrose.

The Haughs side, who kick off the 2021/22 Highland League campaign with a trip to new boys Brechin City on July 24, have brought former Dyce Boys Club defender-midfielder Clark back to the north-east from the League One Gable Endies.

Turriff United are delighted to announce the signing of defender Rhys Clark from Montrose. Rhys (18) who is equally comfortable in the centre of defence or a midfield role came through Dyce Boys Club before joining up with Montrose at the age of 14. pic.twitter.com/EzgHpBujsr — Turriff United Football Club (@TurriffUnitedFC) June 16, 2021

On landing the 18-year-old, Turra boss Dean Donaldson said: “Rhys is a lad I’ve seen play since he was a young boy at Dyce.

“I’ve always rated him and as he gets used to playing against men he will just get better and better.”

Donaldson has also added Keith goalkeeper David Dey and Inverurie Locos striker Kyle Gordon to his squad since taking over at United.

Turriff’s pre-season schedule will see them take on junior outfits Maud, Culter, Bridge of Don Thistle and Kirriemuir Thistle, as well as meeting League One Peterhead and fellow Highland outfit Inverurie.