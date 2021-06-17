Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson hopes new signing Rhys Clark is one of a host of young players who can grasp their opportunity next season.

Former Montrose and Dyce Boys Club defender Clark, 18, has joined the Haughs outfit.

Donaldson, who was appointed Turriff boss in January, has inherited a young squad.

He says it’s up to Clark and the other young players on United’s books to make the most of their chance in the Highland League when the new season begins next month.

Donaldson said: “Rhys is a good lad and he’s one for the future, he needs games to see how he gets on playing against older players.

“He’s got a winning mentality because he’s won a lot when he was younger with Dyce and Montrose.

“Rhys isn’t intimidated by playing against older players and I think Turriff is the right club for him because we’re looking to develop young players.

“It’s going to be a challenge and it’s up to him how he handles it but I’ll try to help him along the way.

“It’s a fresh start for all the players this season. It’s a clean slate and I don’t care about how old they are – if they’re good enough they’re old enough.

“If they want to play in the team and they’re eager to learn and eager to improve then they’ll get their chance and they’ll kick on.

“But if they’ve got the wrong attitude then they won’t last very long with me.”