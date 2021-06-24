Breedon extend sponsorship of the Highland League

Breedon has extended it sponsorship of the Highland League.

The construction materials company has continued its title sponsorship of the division, meaning the 2021-22 championship will be the Breedon Highland League.

Breedon has supported the Highland League for 10 years, having previously been title sponsor of the Highland League Cup.

The firm’s regional managing director Alan Mackenzie is pleased the partnership is continuing.

He said: “We’ve had a highly successful relationship with the Highland League over the last ten years.

“Supporting local communities is very important to Breedon and we’re a natural partner, given that almost all the member clubs’ grounds are within just a few miles of one of our sites and we’re delighted to be continuing our partnership.

“It has been especially important to sustain this support during a period when the impact of Covid means that clubs need all the help they can get.”

Highland League president George Manson added: “We are deeply grateful to Breedon and Alan Mackenzie for this outstanding act of generosity during difficult times for clubs.

“This typifies the wonderful long-term relationship between Breedon and the league and serves to emphasise the extent to which the group supports the game in the north.”