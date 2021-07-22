Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay prepares for fight to the finish in Highland League

Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay reckons there will be at least six live contenders – including his own side – chasing the Highland League title this season.

With Brechin City dropping down from League Two after their play-off defeat to Kelty Hearts, it adds a fresh dimension and challenge for the back-to-back north winners.

The champions get going against Deveronvale in Banff on Saturday on the back of a seven-match losing run stretching back to the end of last season.

However, a gutsy display in Wednesday’s 1-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat to Ross County, allied with the fitness levels being topped up, have Brora upbeat about their chances of getting off to a winning start.

Rivals will all fancy their chances

Mackay reckons the quality of a number of top teams will make the division a fascinating watch from the first kick.

The boss said: “It is always a competitive league and it is probably going to be the most competitive Highland League in recent years.

“Along with Brechin, we’ll have Buckie Thistle, Formartine, Fraserburgh, Rothes who will all fancy their chances as well.

“That competitiveness is good for the Highland League and good for us as well. Nothing is a given.

“We need to make sure we’re as strong as we can be. We know we’re really light in terms of squad and we’ll look to rectify that in coming weeks.”

Signing on the cards for Cattachs

The Cattachs have a squad around the 16/17 mark and Mackay is closing in on at least one new signing.

He added: “We’re still thin on the ground. Colin Williamson was suspended against County, Josh Meekings is struggling with his knee and John Pickles wasn’t able to travel from Orkney.

“We’re threadbare and I even had to name myself as a sub – thankfully, I didn’t have to come on!

“We’re looking to try and do something before Saturday’s game if we can.”

Heartened by display against Staggies

Looking back at their midweek defeat to Malky Mackay’s Staggies, the Brora manager was heartened by his players’ efforts throughout the 90 minutes.

He explained: “It was a close game. I don’t think we were ever not in it, which is really pleasing going into the start of the Highland League.

“I’m delighted we’ve put in a performance that gives everyone a bit of confidence.

“Myself and Cammy went and watched County a couple of weeks ago against Elgin and they were really impressive.

“Their movement was excellent and they moved the ball really quickly. To restrict them to the few chances they had was really pleasing.”