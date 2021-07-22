Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay prepares for fight to the finish in Highland League

By Paul Chalk
July 22, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: July 22, 2021, 5:12 pm
Brora manager Steven Mackay during the Premier Sports Cup match against Ross County.
Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay reckons there will be at least six live contenders – including his own side – chasing the Highland League title this season.

With Brechin City dropping down from League Two after their play-off defeat to Kelty Hearts, it adds a fresh dimension and challenge for the back-to-back north winners.

The champions get going against Deveronvale in Banff on Saturday on the back of a seven-match losing run stretching back to the end of last season.

Fans were back inside Dudgeon Park for the midweek Premier Sports Cup tie between Brora Rangers and Ross County.

However, a gutsy display in Wednesday’s 1-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat to Ross County, allied with the fitness levels being topped up, have Brora upbeat about their chances of getting off to a winning start.

Rivals will all fancy their chances

Mackay reckons the quality of a number of top teams will make the division a fascinating watch from the first kick.

The boss said: “It is always a competitive league and it is probably going to be the most competitive Highland League in recent years.

“Along with Brechin, we’ll have Buckie Thistle, Formartine, Fraserburgh, Rothes who will all fancy their chances as well.

“That competitiveness is good for the Highland League and good for us as well. Nothing is a given.

“We need to make sure we’re as strong as we can be. We know we’re really light in terms of squad and we’ll look to rectify that in coming weeks.”

Fans arrive for the Premier Sports Cup match between Brora Rangers and Ross County at Dudgeon Park.

Signing on the cards for Cattachs

The Cattachs have a squad around the 16/17 mark and Mackay is closing in on at least one new signing.

He added: “We’re still thin on the ground. Colin Williamson was suspended against County, Josh Meekings is struggling with his knee and John Pickles wasn’t able to travel from Orkney.

“We’re threadbare and I even had to name myself as a sub – thankfully, I didn’t have to come on!

“We’re looking to try and do something before Saturday’s game if we can.”

Brora’s Andy Macrae (left) holds off Ross County’s Connor Randall.

Heartened by display against Staggies

Looking back at their midweek defeat to Malky Mackay’s Staggies, the Brora manager was heartened by his players’ efforts throughout the 90 minutes.

He explained: “It was a close game. I don’t think we were ever not in it, which is really pleasing going into the start of the Highland League.

“I’m delighted we’ve put in a performance that gives everyone a bit of confidence.

“Myself and Cammy went and watched County a couple of weeks ago against Elgin and they were really impressive.

“Their movement was excellent and they moved the ball really quickly. To restrict them to the few chances they had was really pleasing.”

Brora’s Gregor MacDonald (left) tussles with Ross County’s Ross Callachan.

