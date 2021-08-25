Forres manager Charlie Rowley wants a clinical display against Brora

Charlie Rowley wants Forres Mechanics to be ruthless when they face Brora Rangers at Dudgeon Park tonight.

The Can-Cans boss was disappointed at the weekend as his side relinquished a 2-0 lead in the closing stages to draw 2-2 with 10-man Clachnacuddin.

Rowley, the Breedon Highland League’s longest serving manager, says their game management needs to improve.

He said: “At the moment we’re getting ourselves into good positions but either not hammering that home by taking our chances or seeing the game out with good game management.

“That’s something we certainly have to work on and it doesn’t come much tougher than facing the champions away from home.

“We’ll need to be vastly improved from Saturday to consider winning the game but we’re going there with the intention of winning it.”

Positive impact from recent Brora recruits

Brora have won their last two games against Fort William in the league and Wick Academy in the North of Scotland.

Interim manager Craig Campbell is hoping they can keep the run going and has been pleased with the impact of recent signing Matthew Wright, on-loan from Ross County, and summer addition Josh Meekings who is now back from injury.

Campbell added: “Josh has played the last two games which is pleasing and also scored on Saturday.

“Matthew has come in and made an impact and got his first goal so that’s a positive for us well.

“Josh was out for a while and hadn’t featured, but he’s slotted into central midfield when Martin MacLean has been injured.

“And I think his two performances in their have been very professional and positive and that’s a good thing for us.”

Lossie add to squad ahead of Clach clash

Elsewhere, Lossiemouth meet Clachnacuddin at Grant Park having strengthened their squad with the signing of Ryan Farquhar.

The winger, who previously played for the Coasters between 2013 and 2018 has penned a two-year deal.

We are delighted to announce that Ryan Farquhar has agreed to join the club on a 2 year deal. Welcome back Ryan. 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/iU3gLvyBWm — Lossiemouth FC (@lossiemouthfc) August 24, 2021

However, the former Elgin, Forres and Deveronvale man is unlikely to feature before October due to work commitments and building up his fitness.

Meanwhile, Nairn County and Fort William clash at Station Park with both looking to respond following setbacks at the weekend.

The Wee County lost 4-1 to Formartine United and Fort were thumped 8-0 by Brora.