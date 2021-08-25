Brora Rangers cruise to 4-0 victory over Forres Mechanics

Brora Rangers eased to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Forres Mechanics at Dudgeon Park.

The result was a second straight victory for interim boss Craig Campbell’s side, who have netted 12 goals in the process.

Brora threatened within the opening two minutes when Matthew Wright pounced upon a loose ball in the middle of the park before releasing Jordan MacRae, with his square ball bundled back to Stuart Knight by the tracking Craig Dorrat.

Forres looked to threaten on the break, with Allan MacPhee threading a through ball to Lee Fraser but the attacker sent his effort well wide of target.

Brora probed again moments later, with Josh Meekings nodding a set-piece into the path of Mark Nicolson who steered wide.

The Cattachs were not to be denied on eight minutes however, taking the lead through a superbly worked goal. MacRae showed power to burst forward from the halfway line before releasing Gregor MacDonald, and he showed a beautiful sidestep to cut past his marker before curling a strike past Stuart Knight.

It was an excellent strike from MacDonald, which followed up his impressively executed double in Saturday’s 8-0 win over Fort William.

Brora were close to a second when MacDonald’s ball over the top picked out Wright, who looked to round Knight before firing into the side-netting from an acute angle.

The home side doubled their advantage on 24 minutes however, with Meekings driving into the box before seeing his drilled effort saved by Knight, however MacRae was hovering to turn home from point-blank range.

Forres looked for a way back into the game before half-time, with Stuart Soane seeing his goalbound header blocked by the Cattachs rearguard after being picked out by Robbie Duncanson’s free-kick.

MacDonald was continuing to be a lively presence at the other end, and he took aim with a long-range effort which flew narrowly wide on 37 minutes.

The former Ross County midfielder tried his luck again six minutes later, only to see his driven low effort well gathered at the second attempt by Knight.

Brora kept up the pressure at the start of the second half as they searched for a third goal, with Gillespie striking wide from the edge of the box.

It took an excellent defensive intervention from Soane to deny Colin Williamson on 51 minutes, with the defender’s lofted effort from the left angle of the box destined for the net until the Can-Cans skipper nodded it off the line.

The Cattachs did claim a third on 53 minutes when Wright nipped in ahead of Knight before rounding the goalkeeper to tuck home, with the visitors’ defence appealing for an offside flag.

Wright had an opportunity to double his tally on 64 minutes when he was played through by an exquisite through ball by Meekings, however he rushed his effort wide.

The home side made it four two minutes later however, with Williamson finding himself in a shooting position on the edge of the box before guiding his low effort past Knight.

Forres looked to salvage a consolation, with Martin Groat striking well over from outside the box, while Tom Brady failed to get enough connection on a MacPhee cross to trouble Joe Malin.