Sport / Football / Highland League

Highland League leaders Fraserburgh defeat Huntly to continue unbeaten start

By Callum Law
September 3, 2021, 9:50 pm
Fraserburgh's Sean Butcher, left, and Huntly's Cameron Booth battle for the ball
Leaders Fraserburgh remain unbeaten in the Breedon Highland League after a 4-0 victory against Huntly at Bellslea.

Goals from Sean Butcher and Paul Campbell had the Broch two up at half-time with Campbell netting again and Scott Barbour adding a fourth in the second half.

The result means the Buchan side have taken 22 points from their first eight league fixtures and sit top of the division.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie made five changes to side which lost to Banks o’ Dee in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup on Tuesday night.

Lewis Davidson, Ryan Cowie, Grant Campbell, Paul Campbell and Butcher were restored to the line-up with Owen Cairns, Ryan Sargent, Gary Harris, Lewis Duncan and Kieran Simpson dropping out.

Huntly boss Allan Hale made four alterations to the team that was defeated by Formartine United in the Aberdeenshire Cup in midweek.

Glenn Murison, Angus Grant, Gavin Elphinstone and Reece McKeown dropped out with Cameron Heslop, Caiden Imbert-Thomas, Daniel Critchard and new signing Joel Macbeath coming in.

Home side on top

The Broch started purposefully and looked to pen the visitors in.

Butcher was first to threaten after quarter of an hour, heading narrowly wide from Lewis Davidson’s right wing cross.

However, five minutes later Butcher did open the scoring.

Paul Young found space on the right flank and picked out Scott Barbour with a chip to the back post, although Huntly goalkeeper Euan Storrier did well to claw Barbour’s header off the line Butcher was on hand to knock home the rebound from close range.

Midway through the first period the Black and Golds threatened for the first time.

Fraserburgh’s Sean Butcher, right, tries an acrobatic effort against Huntly

Elgin City loanee Macbeath got in behind the home defence from Alexander Jack’s long pass, but the striker’s first time effort was turned round the post by goalkeeper Paul Leask.

In the 37th minute Huntly lost midfielder Cameron Booth to injury with McKeown sent on in his place.

A minute before half-time the Fraserburgh lead was doubled with Paul Campbell taking Barbour’s lay-off in his stride and lashing a right-footed shot into the net via the left post from 25 yards.

Broch add to their lead

The hosts didn’t let up at the start of the second half with Ryan Cowie just failing to connect with Paul Campbell’s cross from the right shortly after the restart.

But in the 54th minute Paul Campbell notched his second and Fraserburgh’s third.

Butcher’s cross from the left was only cleared by Michael Clark as far as Campbell 16 yards out and he side-footed the ball into the bottom left corner.

The Broch were now in complete control and having plenty of pressure around the Huntly penalty area.

Willie West dragged an effort wide and then Butcher headed over as the home side pressed on for a fourth.

In the 65th minute Storrier made a good block to deny Campbell his hat-trick after Ryan Cowie’s corner broke back to the striker.

Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour, left, and Huntly’s Greg Buchan in action

At the other end Huntly had another effort with Imbert-Thomas teeing up Greg Buchan, who curled over the bar from 20 yards.

But shortly after Barbour notched Fraserburgh’s fourth firing home from 14 yards after exchanging passes inside the box with sub Lewis Duncan.

