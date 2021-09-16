Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021
Sport / Football / Highland League

Sam Mackay hopes North Caledonian champions Golspie Sutherland can make Scottish Cup impression

By Callum Law
September 16, 2021, 6:00 am
Sam Mackay, pictured in his playing days with Wick Academy, is hoping Golspie Sutherland can impress in the Scottish Cup
Sam Mackay, pictured in his playing days with Wick Academy, is hoping Golspie Sutherland can impress in the Scottish Cup

Golspie Sutherland manager Sam Mackay wants to showcase the high standard of the North Caledonian League in the Scottish Cup.

Mackay’s men take on Civil Service Strollers of the Lowland League in round one at King George V Park this weekend.

As champions of the North Caledonian League Mackay is pleased to be flying the flag for the division in the national cup competition.

The 32-year-old said: “There’s no doubt the standard of our league is good and we’d like to prove that.

Golspie Sutherland are North Caledonian League champions

“Sometimes the North Caledonian League maybe gets overlooked in comparison to other leagues.

“But there is a good standard in our league and it would be good for us to put in a decent performance and maybe get noticed by some people.

“We’re aiming to put on a good show this weekend and see where that takes us.”

Mackay has cup memories

Mackay became Golspie manager last year, but he has his fair share of Scottish Cup experience as a player.

During his time with Wick Academy he amassed plenty of positive cup memories.

He added: “When I was at Wick we always seemed to get the furthest away draw possible.

“But I’ve got some really good memories in with Wick. In 2015-16 I got the goal of the round in rounds one and two.

“When you’re playing for the likes of Wick it’s always the dream to get one of the big teams in round four.

“Unfortunately it didn’t materialise, but the Scottish Cup is always special to be involved with.”

