Sam Mackay hopes North Caledonian champions Golspie Sutherland can make Scottish Cup impression

Golspie Sutherland manager Sam Mackay wants to showcase the high standard of the North Caledonian League in the Scottish Cup.

Mackay’s men take on Civil Service Strollers of the Lowland League in round one at King George V Park this weekend.

As champions of the North Caledonian League Mackay is pleased to be flying the flag for the division in the national cup competition.

The 32-year-old said: “There’s no doubt the standard of our league is good and we’d like to prove that.

“Sometimes the North Caledonian League maybe gets overlooked in comparison to other leagues.

“But there is a good standard in our league and it would be good for us to put in a decent performance and maybe get noticed by some people.

“We’re aiming to put on a good show this weekend and see where that takes us.”

Mackay has cup memories

Mackay became Golspie manager last year, but he has his fair share of Scottish Cup experience as a player.

During his time with Wick Academy he amassed plenty of positive cup memories.

He added: “When I was at Wick we always seemed to get the furthest away draw possible.

“But I’ve got some really good memories in with Wick. In 2015-16 I got the goal of the round in rounds one and two.

“When you’re playing for the likes of Wick it’s always the dream to get one of the big teams in round four.

“Unfortunately it didn’t materialise, but the Scottish Cup is always special to be involved with.”