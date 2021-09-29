Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Nairn County’s Callum Maclean hopes Scottish Cup victory can spark league momentum

By Andy Skinner
September 29, 2021, 6:00 am
Nairn County defender Callum Maclean.
Nairn County defender Callum Maclean is aiming to kick start a charge up the Highland League table with a victory over Fort William tonight.

County are 16th in the table, having picked up one victory from a difficult run of eight opening fixtures.

After defeating Strathspey Thistle 4-0 in the Scottish Cup in their last outing on September 18, Maclean is confident Ronnie Sharp’s men can string together a strong run of league form in the coming weeks.

Maclean said: “I didn’t play in the cup game but it seems to have been coming for a while. We have had some good halves, but we’ve just had some crazy spells in games and lost a couple of goals in quick succession.

“So far this season we have maybe not got the points on board we have deserved. The cup game doesn’t put points on the board, but hopefully getting a win can start off a run to help us kick up the league.

“It’s something a lot of people don’t see but a lot of our fixtures have been quite tough. There are maybe other teams that will be coming into some harder fixtures, whereas we are still in the middle of a run of games against the top teams.”

Maclean is wary of the threats posed by Fort, despite the Lochaber outfit propping up the table without a point from their first seven matches.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a successful season with Fort prior to his switch to Nairn in 2015, and he believes the Claggan Park outfit will make the trip to Station Park with a rugged determination to get off the mark for the campaign.

Callum Maclean in action for Nairn County.

Maclean added: “We can’t take Fort William lightly, we lost to them a couple of years ago before Covid.

“In the season I played there we finished 13th and we are still the only Fort William team to win four games in a row.

“When I was there we went into every game with almost nothing to lose and that always makes it a dangerous game when you come up against them.

“They have a lot of changes over the last couple of years, but that gives us the element of the unknown which is always potentially dangerous.

“All the pressure is on us and we need to be right up for it to make sure we get the three points.”

