Nairn County’s Callum Maclean hopes Scottish Cup victory can spark league momentum

Nairn County defender Callum Maclean is aiming to kick start a charge up the Highland League table with a victory over Fort William tonight.

County are 16th in the table, having picked up one victory from a difficult run of eight opening fixtures.

After defeating Strathspey Thistle 4-0 in the Scottish Cup in their last outing on September 18, Maclean is confident Ronnie Sharp’s men can string together a strong run of league form in the coming weeks.

Maclean said: “I didn’t play in the cup game but it seems to have been coming for a while. We have had some good halves, but we’ve just had some crazy spells in games and lost a couple of goals in quick succession.

“So far this season we have maybe not got the points on board we have deserved. The cup game doesn’t put points on the board, but hopefully getting a win can start off a run to help us kick up the league.

“It’s something a lot of people don’t see but a lot of our fixtures have been quite tough. There are maybe other teams that will be coming into some harder fixtures, whereas we are still in the middle of a run of games against the top teams.”

Maclean is wary of the threats posed by Fort, despite the Lochaber outfit propping up the table without a point from their first seven matches.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a successful season with Fort prior to his switch to Nairn in 2015, and he believes the Claggan Park outfit will make the trip to Station Park with a rugged determination to get off the mark for the campaign.

Maclean added: “We can’t take Fort William lightly, we lost to them a couple of years ago before Covid.

“In the season I played there we finished 13th and we are still the only Fort William team to win four games in a row.

“When I was there we went into every game with almost nothing to lose and that always makes it a dangerous game when you come up against them.

“They have a lot of changes over the last couple of years, but that gives us the element of the unknown which is always potentially dangerous.

“All the pressure is on us and we need to be right up for it to make sure we get the three points.”