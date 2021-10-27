Brora up for the cup with the chance to secure another Ayrshire away day

Ally MacDonald is determined to help Brora Rangers secure another Scottish Cup day to remember when they face Albion Rovers in their second round replay.

The Cattachs travel to Cliftonhill on Saturday hoping to win and set-up a third round tie with Ayr United.

Although nobody in the Brora camp is getting ahead of themselves, defender MacDonald says the prospect of a trip to Somerset Park is motivating the players.

The Sutherland club have previously enjoyed glamour Scottish Cup ties at home to Hearts last season and away to Kilmarnock in 2018.

MacDonald, 33, said: “We had something similar last season where the game with Camelon was postponed and we knew Hearts was the team we’d be playing in the next round.

“It gives you added motivation to try to challenge yourself against full-time teams.

“For the younger players, especially, the opportunity is still there for them to step back up and it would be great for them to test themselves against teams at that level.

“A lot of them won’t have experienced that and it would be good for them to go and show what they could do.

“You want these big games as players, it’s a nice boost for everyone at the club.

“The whole community gets involved in it really, which is great and we need to take motivation from that tie that we could get.

“We still talk about that Kilmarnock game as players as well, because it was a great run and a great game.

“When you finish playing football these are the sort of experiences you remember.”

Another tight encounter expected

There was little to separate Brora and Albion at Dudgeon Park on Saturday and MacDonald is expecting another tight encounter this weekend.

He added: “We know what to expect from teams at that level, having played a few of them in recent years.

“In the first half I felt we dealt with it quite well and played the football we want to play.

“Second half Albion Rovers probably edged it in terms of chances and it was more difficult.

“It will be tight again in the replay, but hopefully we can play the football we want to play.”