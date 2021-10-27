Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brora up for the cup with the chance to secure another Ayrshire away day

By Callum Law
October 27, 2021, 6:00 am
Ally MacDonald, left, in action for Brora Rangers against Albion Rovers in the Scottish Cup second round tie at Dudgeon Park.
Ally MacDonald, left, in action for Brora Rangers against Albion Rovers in the Scottish Cup second round tie at Dudgeon Park.

Ally MacDonald is determined to help Brora Rangers secure another Scottish Cup day to remember when they face Albion Rovers in their second round replay.

The Cattachs travel to Cliftonhill on Saturday hoping to win and set-up a third round tie with Ayr United.

Although nobody in the Brora camp is getting ahead of themselves, defender MacDonald says the prospect of a trip to Somerset Park is motivating the players.

The Sutherland club have previously enjoyed glamour Scottish Cup ties at home to Hearts last season and away to Kilmarnock in 2018.

MacDonald, 33, said: “We had something similar last season where the game with Camelon was postponed and we knew Hearts was the team we’d be playing in the next round.

“It gives you added motivation to try to challenge yourself against full-time teams.

“For the younger players, especially, the opportunity is still there for them to step back up and it would be great for them to test themselves against teams at that level.

“A lot of them won’t have experienced that and it would be good for them to go and show what they could do.

“You want these big games as players, it’s a nice boost for everyone at the club.

“The whole community gets involved in it really, which is great and we need to take motivation from that tie that we could get.

“We still talk about that Kilmarnock game as players as well, because it was a great run and a great game.

“When you finish playing football these are the sort of experiences you remember.”

Another tight encounter expected

There was little to separate Brora and Albion at Dudgeon Park on Saturday and MacDonald is expecting another tight encounter this weekend.

He added: “We know what to expect from teams at that level, having played a few of them in recent years.

“In the first half I felt we dealt with it quite well and played the football we want to play.

“Second half Albion Rovers probably edged it in terms of chances and it was more difficult.

“It will be tight again in the replay, but hopefully we can play the football we want to play.”

WATCH: Episode 14 of Highland League Weekly – Scottish Cup road trip with Huntly, plus Deveronvale v Lossiemouth

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]