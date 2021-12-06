Highland League: Formartine United boss Paul Lawson targets league progress after victory over Wick Academy

An error occurred. Please try again.

Formartine United manager Paul Lawson believes they can move up the Breedon Highland League table after defeating Wick Academy 4-1 at Harmsworth Park.

The Pitmedden side are seventh in the division, but only three points behind Inverurie Locos and Rothes.

Boss Lawson said: “It was a pleasing victory against Wick because conditions weren’t ideal and the pitch cut up, but we played some good stuff despite that. On another day we might have managed to score a couple more goals.

“We’ve been on a decent run, but I also think we can do better. Sometimes with teams having games in hand the league table isn’t always a fair reflection, but we are where we are.

“There were games earlier in the season where we didn’t perform. We’ve got a younger squad than Formartine have had in recent years.

“But I still believe we’ve got the quality to be higher in the league, but it’s important we keep this run going.”

Kevin Hanratty, who also had a goal disallowed for offside, made the breakthrough for Formartine just after the half hour mark.

The home side’s best effort of the first half was a Gordon MacNab strike which went narrowly wide on 43 minutes.

Ryan Spink doubled the visitors’ advantage in the 49th minute, finishing from close range at a corner.

Two minutes later MacNab’s header from Jack Halliday’s corner gave the Scorries hope.

Shortly after the hour mark Scott Lisle restored United’s two-goal cushion by racing on to Tyler Mykyta’s cross before rounding goalkeeper Graeme Williamson and finishing.

With 10 minutes left Mykyta got on the scoresheet after controlling Daniel Park’s cross.

Wick manager Gary Manson said: “I would say 4-1 flattered Formartine because in the first half there was nothing between the teams and we should have come in at half-time 0-0.

“They got their noses in front, it was a bit of a slack back-pass which led to it. We were disappointed to go in 1-0 down when there was nothing in the game.

“In the second half it was poor defending which has cost us all season. The second goal is a scrappy one from a ricochet and then we were up against it.

“We got our goal to get back in the game, but couldn’t get back on terms. I’d say Formartine deserved to win, but I felt 4-1 was harsh on our boys.”