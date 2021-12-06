Highland League: Formartine United boss Paul Lawson targets league progress after victory over Wick Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Formartine United boss Paul Lawson targets league progress after victory over Wick Academy

By Callum Law
December 6, 2021, 6:00 am
Formartine United boss Paul Lawson
Formartine United boss Paul Lawson

Formartine United manager Paul Lawson believes they can move up the Breedon Highland League table after defeating Wick Academy 4-1 at Harmsworth Park.

The Pitmedden side are seventh in the division, but only three points behind Inverurie Locos and Rothes.

Boss Lawson said: “It was a pleasing victory against Wick because conditions weren’t ideal and the pitch cut up, but we played some good stuff despite that. On another day we might have managed to score a couple more goals.

“We’ve been on a decent run, but I also think we can do better. Sometimes with teams having games in hand the league table isn’t always a fair reflection, but we are where we are.

“There were games earlier in the season where we didn’t perform. We’ve got a younger squad than Formartine have had in recent years.

Kevin Hanratty was on the scoresheet for Formartine United
Kevin Hanratty was on the scoresheet for Formartine United

“But I still believe we’ve got the quality to be higher in the league, but it’s important we keep this run going.”

Kevin Hanratty, who also had a goal disallowed for offside, made the breakthrough for Formartine just after the half hour mark.

The home side’s best effort of the first half was a Gordon MacNab strike which went narrowly wide on 43 minutes.

Ryan Spink doubled the visitors’ advantage in the 49th minute, finishing from close range at a corner.

Two minutes later MacNab’s header from Jack Halliday’s corner gave the Scorries hope.

Shortly after the hour mark Scott Lisle restored United’s two-goal cushion by racing on to Tyler Mykyta’s cross before rounding goalkeeper Graeme Williamson and finishing.

Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson
Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson

With 10 minutes left Mykyta got on the scoresheet after controlling Daniel Park’s cross.

Wick manager Gary Manson said: “I would say 4-1 flattered Formartine because in the first half there was nothing between the teams and we should have come in at half-time 0-0.

“They got their noses in front, it was a bit of a slack back-pass which led to it. We were disappointed to go in 1-0 down when there was nothing in the game.

“In the second half it was poor defending which has cost us all season. The second goal is a scrappy one from a ricochet and then we were up against it.

“We got our goal to get back in the game, but couldn’t get back on terms. I’d say Formartine deserved to win, but I felt 4-1 was harsh on our boys.”

