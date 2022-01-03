Reece McKeown joins Turrriff United on loan from Huntly By Callum Law January 3, 2022, 2:54 pm Reece McKeown, pictured in action for Huntly, has been loaned to Turriff United [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Huntly attacker Reece McKeown has been loaned to Turriff United for the rest of the season. The 21-year-old has struggled to play regularly for the Black and Golds this season and has now switched to the Haughs. Todays team…#MIT Posted by Turriff United Football Club on Monday, 3 January 2022 McKeown could make his debut for United against Wick Academy this afternoon’s Breedon Highland League clash, having been named on the bench. He will hope to help Turriff improve their form with Dean Donaldson’s side having won just twice in 20 league fixtures. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Wick Academy win again with Turriff United left disappointed ‘I want to show we are a good side’ – Mark Cowie rallies Fraserburgh for Brechin tussle Former Inverurie Locos striker Andy Hunter joins Huntly Huntly v Turriff United: Robbie Foster marks Black and Golds debut with third goal in a 3-0 win