Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Reece McKeown joins Turrriff United on loan from Huntly

By Callum Law
January 3, 2022, 2:54 pm
Reece McKeown, pictured in action for Huntly, has been loaned to Turriff United
Reece McKeown, pictured in action for Huntly, has been loaned to Turriff United

Huntly attacker Reece McKeown has been loaned to Turriff United for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has struggled to play regularly for the Black and Golds this season and has now switched to the Haughs.

Todays team…#MIT

Posted by Turriff United Football Club on Monday, 3 January 2022

McKeown could make his debut for United against Wick Academy this afternoon’s Breedon Highland League clash, having been named on the bench.

He will hope to help Turriff improve their form with Dean Donaldson’s side having won just twice in 20 league fixtures.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal