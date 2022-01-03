Reece McKeown joins Turrriff United on loan from Huntly

An error occurred. Please try again.

Huntly attacker Reece McKeown has been loaned to Turriff United for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has struggled to play regularly for the Black and Golds this season and has now switched to the Haughs.

McKeown could make his debut for United against Wick Academy this afternoon’s Breedon Highland League clash, having been named on the bench.

He will hope to help Turriff improve their form with Dean Donaldson’s side having won just twice in 20 league fixtures.