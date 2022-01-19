Inverurie’s Andy Reid still holds title aspirations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andy Reid still dreams of winning the Breedon Highland League with Inverurie Locos even though their hopes for this season have been dented.

The Railwaymen were beaten 2-0 by table toppers Fraserburgh at the weekend which leaves them eight points off the pace having played two games more than the leaders.

During his two spells with Inverurie Reid he has helped the club win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup, the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield and SFA North Region Challenge Cup, but the league has eluded him.

The 36-year-old custodian said: “I thought with 10 men against Fraserburgh we did well and were still creating chances.

“We had to go for it and we ended up losing a second goal at the end.

“All we can do is just try to win every game from here and see what happens.

“I think there will be a few twists and turns yet because everyone can take points off of everyone.

“The league is the only thing I haven’t won, it’s the hardest one to win but the best one to win.

“I’d like to do it with Inverurie whether it’s this season or further down the line.”

Error was costly

Reid felt Inverurie didn’t perform badly against Fraserburgh, but admitted a defensive mistake which led to the concession of the first goal put them on the back foot.

He added: “It was one of them where Greg (Mitchell) was caught in two minds, he should have put it out for a corner and dealt with it from there.

“We had some good chances and Paul Leask had some cracking saves.

“The first goal was always going to be important and the timing of it wasn’t good from our perspective.

“Just before half-time is the worst time to lose a goal.”