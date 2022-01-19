Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inverurie’s Andy Reid still holds title aspirations

By Callum Law
January 19, 2022, 6:00 am
Inverurie Locos goalkeeper Andy Reid.
Andy Reid still dreams of winning the Breedon Highland League with Inverurie Locos even though their hopes for this season have been dented.

The Railwaymen were beaten 2-0 by table toppers Fraserburgh at the weekend which leaves them eight points off the pace having played two games more than the leaders.

During his two spells with Inverurie Reid he has helped the club win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup, the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield and SFA North Region Challenge Cup, but the league has eluded him.

The 36-year-old custodian said: “I thought with 10 men against Fraserburgh we did well and were still creating chances.

“We had to go for it and we ended up losing a second goal at the end.

“All we can do is just try to win every game from here and see what happens.

“I think there will be a few twists and turns yet because everyone can take points off of everyone.

“The league is the only thing I haven’t won, it’s the hardest one to win but the best one to win.

“I’d like to do it with Inverurie whether it’s this season or further down the line.”

Error was costly

Reid felt Inverurie didn’t perform badly against Fraserburgh, but admitted a defensive mistake which led to the concession of the first goal put them on the back foot.

He added: “It was one of them where Greg (Mitchell) was caught in two minds, he should have put it out for a corner and dealt with it from there.

“We had some good chances and Paul Leask had some cracking saves.

“The first goal was always going to be important and the timing of it wasn’t good from our perspective.

“Just before half-time is the worst time to lose a goal.”

