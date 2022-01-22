Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Highland League

Forres Mechanics seeking improvement when they face Nairn County

By Callum Law
January 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Forres Mechanics assistant manager Steven MacDonald, left, and manager Gordon Connelly
Forres Mechanics assistant manager Steven MacDonald, left, and manager Gordon Connelly

Forres Mechanics assistant manager Steven MacDonald hopes their derby with Nairn County at Mosset Park can be the catalyst for an upturn in fortunes.

The Can-Cans picked up their first point under Gordon Connelly, MacDonald and Brian MacLeod in last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Lossiemouth.

However, Forres have still yet to score under the new management team.

MacDonald said: “Things probably aren’t going in the right direction as quickly as we would like.

“We’d hoped for a better performance against Lossiemouth and to get the three points.

“I don’t think we’re clicking or showing the improvement we’d like to.

“It’s going to take a bit more time but if we can start scoring some goals and getting some confidence in the team hopefully things will kickstart from there.

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp

“We just need that bit of luck to get a goal and get us going because it’s probably playing on minds a little bit.

“You can see confidence is not quite as high as we would like and we’re hoping that kickstart will come against Nairn.”

Meanwhile, Nairn boss Ronnie Sharp has John Treasurer and Fraser Dingwall available after lengthy spells on the sidelines.

The Station Park gaffer also believes these are the sort of games his side need to be winning if they wish to progress beyond their current position of ninth in the Breedon Highland League table.

Sharp added: “It’s always a tough game against Forres, but if we’re looking to progress we have to do well in certain games.

“At the moment it’s very hard to beat the top four or five, they’re a bit in front and seem to be consistently winning.

“So everyone else is looking to beat each other to try to move forward.”

