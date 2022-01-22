Forres Mechanics seeking improvement when they face Nairn County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forres Mechanics assistant manager Steven MacDonald hopes their derby with Nairn County at Mosset Park can be the catalyst for an upturn in fortunes.

The Can-Cans picked up their first point under Gordon Connelly, MacDonald and Brian MacLeod in last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Lossiemouth.

However, Forres have still yet to score under the new management team.

MacDonald said: “Things probably aren’t going in the right direction as quickly as we would like.

“We’d hoped for a better performance against Lossiemouth and to get the three points.

“I don’t think we’re clicking or showing the improvement we’d like to.

“It’s going to take a bit more time but if we can start scoring some goals and getting some confidence in the team hopefully things will kickstart from there.

“We just need that bit of luck to get a goal and get us going because it’s probably playing on minds a little bit.

“You can see confidence is not quite as high as we would like and we’re hoping that kickstart will come against Nairn.”

Meanwhile, Nairn boss Ronnie Sharp has John Treasurer and Fraser Dingwall available after lengthy spells on the sidelines.

The Station Park gaffer also believes these are the sort of games his side need to be winning if they wish to progress beyond their current position of ninth in the Breedon Highland League table.

Sharp added: “It’s always a tough game against Forres, but if we’re looking to progress we have to do well in certain games.

“At the moment it’s very hard to beat the top four or five, they’re a bit in front and seem to be consistently winning.

“So everyone else is looking to beat each other to try to move forward.”