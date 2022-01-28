Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie believes Owen Cairns’ Peterhead loan move suits all parties

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie believes Owen Cairns’ loan move to Peterhead suits all parties.

The full-back has joined the Blue Toon for the remainder of the campaign.

Cairns, 23, has expressed his ambition to play at a higher level and with the Broch having Lewis Davidson and Ross Aitken as other right-back options Cowie believes the move to their Buchan rivals who play in League One is a suitable one for Cairns.

He said: “I think it suits everyone at this moment in time. Owen made it clear he was wanting to take his time with signing a new contract, his deal is up in the summer.

“He’s made it clear he has ambitions to play higher and we expect that and I hope a lot of my players have those ambitions.

“But at the same time we have to look after our club and when players become available that you think would strengthen your squad you have to look at it.

“That was the case with Ross Aitken, he’s come in and settled very well and has shown he’ll be a great addition to the squad.

“With that Owen needs games between now and the end of the season, Peterhead are a couple of leagues above us so it gives him that taste of football at a higher level.

“It also keep the relationship between ourselves and Peterhead strong, I think we get on well with each other.

“This is probably the first time I’ve helped Peterhead out, but they’ve helped me plenty in the past with the likes of Marc Lawrence and Ross Willox coming to play for us.

“At this moment in time it suits everyone, I’ve got a squad of 20 that are all pushing to play every week.

“So to allow Owen to go and experience senior football and see if it’s an option for him in the longer term is ideal for him and it allows us to focus on Ross and Lewis in those areas.”