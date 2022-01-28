Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie believes Owen Cairns’ Peterhead loan move suits all parties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie believes Owen Cairns’ Peterhead loan move suits all parties

By Callum Law
January 28, 2022, 6:00 am
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie believes Owen Cairns’ loan move to Peterhead suits all parties.

The full-back has joined the Blue Toon for the remainder of the campaign.

Cairns, 23, has expressed his ambition to play at a higher level and with the Broch having Lewis Davidson and Ross Aitken as other right-back options Cowie believes the move to their Buchan rivals who play in League One is a suitable one for Cairns.

He said: “I think it suits everyone at this moment in time. Owen made it clear he was wanting to take his time with signing a new contract, his deal is up in the summer.

“He’s made it clear he has ambitions to play higher and we expect that and I hope a lot of my players have those ambitions.

Fraserburgh defender Owen Cairns, centre, who has signed for Peterhead
Owen Cairns will spend the rest of the season with Peterhead

“But at the same time we have to look after our club and when players become available that you think would strengthen your squad you have to look at it.

“That was the case with Ross Aitken, he’s come in and settled very well and has shown he’ll be a great addition to the squad.

“With that Owen needs games between now and the end of the season, Peterhead are a couple of leagues above us so it gives him that taste of football at a higher level.

“It also keep the relationship between ourselves and Peterhead strong, I think we get on well with each other.

“This is probably the first time I’ve helped Peterhead out, but they’ve helped me plenty in the past with the likes of Marc Lawrence and Ross Willox coming to play for us.

“At this moment in time it suits everyone, I’ve got a squad of 20 that are all pushing to play every week.

“So to allow Owen to go and experience senior football and see if it’s an option for him in the longer term is ideal for him and it allows us to focus on Ross and Lewis in those areas.”

