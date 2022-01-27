Nairn County ace Callum Maclean signs extended deal to stay at Station Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nairn County have scored a cracker with news that Callum Maclean has signed a deal to remain at Station Park until at least 2023.

The 30-year-old defender, who can also play in midfield, has been with the Highland League club for six-and-a-half years and has committed to continue his career at the Wee County.

Maclean, who joined from Fort William in 2015, has made a total of 155 appearances for the club, scoring 14 times.

The consistent performer has grabbed one goal in 11 outings so far this season – the equaliser in the 2-2 home draw with Forres Mechanics in September.

Nairn’s director of football, Graeme Macleod is delighted to secure Maclean’s continued services.

He said: “We are privileged to have a player of Callum’s considerable talents in the squad.

“Callum is a very underrated player and does not get the recognition he deserves for his consistently high levels of performance. He is composed in possession and happy to play in the middle of the park or in the deep lying role in defence.

“He had his injury troubles at the start of the season but after taking time to fully recover, Callum has looked rejuvenated in the games he has played since returning and it is no coincidence that we have won three of the four games he has been back in the side.

“It is great news for us that Callum has agreed to extend his stay with the club and we are delighted to keep him here.”