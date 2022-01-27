Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Nairn County ace Callum Maclean signs extended deal to stay at Station Park

By Paul Chalk
January 27, 2022, 7:51 pm Updated: January 27, 2022, 7:51 pm
Nairn County defender Callum Maclean, right.
Nairn County defender Callum Maclean, right.

Nairn County have scored a cracker with news that Callum Maclean has signed a deal to remain at Station Park until at least 2023.

The 30-year-old defender, who can also play in midfield, has been with the Highland League club for six-and-a-half years and has committed to continue his career at the Wee County.

Maclean, who joined from Fort William in 2015, has made a total of 155 appearances for the club, scoring 14 times.

The consistent performer has grabbed one goal in 11 outings so far this season – the equaliser in the 2-2 home draw with Forres Mechanics in September.

Nairn’s director of football, Graeme Macleod is delighted to secure Maclean’s continued services.

He said: “We are privileged to have a player of Callum’s considerable talents in the squad.

“Callum is a very underrated player and does not get the recognition he deserves for his consistently high levels of performance. He is composed in possession and happy to play in the middle of the park or in the deep lying role in defence.

“He had his injury troubles at the start of the season but after taking time to fully recover, Callum has looked rejuvenated in the games he has played since returning and it is no coincidence that we have won three of the four games he has been back in the side.

“It is great news for us that Callum has agreed to extend his stay with the club and we are delighted to keep him here.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal