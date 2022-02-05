Clachnacuddin boss Jordan MacDonald says they have no fear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Clachnacuddin boss Jordan MacDonald says they have no fear

By Callum Law
February 5, 2022, 6:00 am
Jordan MacDonald believes the fear factor is gone when Clachnacuddin face sides in the upper echelons of the Breedon Highland League.

The Lilywhites take on Rothes at Grant Street Park and manager MacDonald reckons the days of the Inverness side being easily brushed aside by teams at the top end of the division are over.

He said: “When we first came in there was maybe a bit of a fear factor with playing these bigger teams, but there shouldn’t be.

“That was something we had to get rid of when we first came in.

“It’s a game of football and we want to go out and attack.

“The fear factor is gone, at the start of the season teams maybe doubted us, but we do try to get the ball down and play.

“It’s not new to teams what we’re going to try do do and we’re not going to change.”

Chance for others

Rothes have lost key players Jack Brown and Ali Stark in the last couple of weeks.

But manager Ross Jack says it gives other players the opportunity to make their mark with the Speysiders.

Midfielder Ewan McLauchan could make his debut and Jack added: “The door is open for other players to express themselves.

“It will be tough to replace the likes of Ali and Jack.

“We’ve also got some players out and Lewis Hyde has been recalled by Caley Thistle.

“But we’ve still got quality in the squad and we are looking to bolster it again.

“First and foremost we’ve got to try to get the better of a very good Clach side.”

