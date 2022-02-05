Clachnacuddin boss Jordan MacDonald says they have no fear

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jordan MacDonald believes the fear factor is gone when Clachnacuddin face sides in the upper echelons of the Breedon Highland League.

The Lilywhites take on Rothes at Grant Street Park and manager MacDonald reckons the days of the Inverness side being easily brushed aside by teams at the top end of the division are over.

He said: “When we first came in there was maybe a bit of a fear factor with playing these bigger teams, but there shouldn’t be.

“That was something we had to get rid of when we first came in.

“It’s a game of football and we want to go out and attack.

“The fear factor is gone, at the start of the season teams maybe doubted us, but we do try to get the ball down and play.

“It’s not new to teams what we’re going to try do do and we’re not going to change.”

Chance for others

Rothes have lost key players Jack Brown and Ali Stark in the last couple of weeks.

But manager Ross Jack says it gives other players the opportunity to make their mark with the Speysiders.

Midfielder Ewan McLauchan could make his debut and Jack added: “The door is open for other players to express themselves.

“It will be tough to replace the likes of Ali and Jack.

“We’ve also got some players out and Lewis Hyde has been recalled by Caley Thistle.

“But we’ve still got quality in the squad and we are looking to bolster it again.

“First and foremost we’ve got to try to get the better of a very good Clach side.”