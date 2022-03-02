Highland League Cup: Forres Mechanics progress to the last four with Clach win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forres Mechanics progressed to the Highland League Cup semi-final after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Clachnacuddin at Mosset Park.

Mechanics will host Moray rivals Buckie Thistle in the last four on March 12.

Almost all of the action came in the first half of the quarter-final with Forres’ Allan MacPhee going close with a 35-yard effort on 13 minutes after Clach keeper Martin Mackinnon had rushed out to make a clearance.

The Cans took a deserved lead on 26 minutes when Owen Paterson’s cross was acrobatically turned home by Paul Brindle. The forward knocked the ball into the air before netting with an overhead-kick from six yards.

Ten minutes later it was 2-0. Callum Johnston’s dangerous corner was cleared into the path of Dale Wood who hammered in from 10 yards.

We would like to thank tonight's sponsors at our match against Clachnacuddin 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 🏟 Match Sponsor – AJ Engineering Ltd ⚽️ Match Ball Sponsor – Dougie Connors 🍾 Man of the Match – Martin Groat, presentation made by Alan James

Clachnacuddin were right back in the cup tie at half-time, though, thanks to a freak goal.

Forres keeper Lee Herbert thought a cross from Riley Mackenzie was going over the crossbar but it landed perfectly for Connor Bunce to bundle home on the line.

The second half provided few chances at either end as Mechanics saw out the game.

The best chance for the Cans came on the hour mark when Dale Wood nodded another dangerous Johnston corner over at the back post.

Clach piled on some pressure late on but struggled to create chances.

Lee Herbert did have to be alert with two minutes to play to claw a Lewis Mackenzie cross off the line, but Mechanics held on to progress.