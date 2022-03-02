Highland League Cup: Forres Mechanics progress to the last four with Clach win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland League Cup: Forres Mechanics progress to the last four with Clach win

March 2, 2022, 10:34 pm
Paul Brindle, left, opened the scoring for Forres.
Forres Mechanics progressed to the Highland League Cup semi-final after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Clachnacuddin at Mosset Park.

Mechanics will host Moray rivals Buckie Thistle in the last four on March 12.

Almost all of the action came in the first half of the quarter-final with Forres’ Allan MacPhee going close with a 35-yard effort on 13 minutes after Clach keeper Martin Mackinnon had rushed out to make a clearance.

The Cans took a deserved lead on 26 minutes when Owen Paterson’s cross was acrobatically turned home by Paul Brindle. The forward knocked the ball into the air before netting with an overhead-kick from six yards.

Ten minutes later it was 2-0. Callum Johnston’s dangerous corner was cleared into the path of Dale Wood who hammered in from 10 yards.

Clachnacuddin were right back in the cup tie at half-time, though, thanks to a freak goal.

Forres keeper Lee Herbert thought a cross from Riley Mackenzie was going over the crossbar but it landed perfectly for Connor Bunce to bundle home on the line.

The second half provided few chances at either end as Mechanics saw out the game.

The best chance for the Cans came on the hour mark when Dale Wood nodded another dangerous Johnston corner over at the back post.

Clach piled on some pressure late on but struggled to create chances.

Lee Herbert did have to be alert with two minutes to play to claw a Lewis Mackenzie cross off the line, but Mechanics held on to progress.

