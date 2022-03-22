Inverurie Locos forward Robert Ward looks to the future after dip in form

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie Locos forward Robert Ward feels the club should think about next after their recent dip in form.

Locos had lost three on the bounce prior to Saturday’s draw with Huntly, which was a scrappy affair and saw the club drop to seventh in the Highland League.

Richard Hastings’ side came into the game in the second half after a below-par first period, with Ross Still equalising in the second half after Andy Hunter had put Huntly ahead.

“I don’t think we started playing until they scored a goal,” said Ward. “We seem to have done that a lot this season. Towards the end if we had another five minutes, it could have finished 2-1.

“The past few games we’ve not taken anything and we can’t accept a point. But at least it’s not another defeat.

“We can’t really decide what we put it down to. It’s a great dressing room, we’re all perfect with each other.

“But once you lose one, you start to panic. We need to bounce back and maybe think towards next season.

“There’s maybe four or five in the squad that are disappointed not to play as much as they would have liked this season. A few boys got a chance on Saturday and did alright.”

Ward, who joined Locos last year from Turriff United, feels the club has made strides under Hastings’ management.

The former Caley Thistle and Canada defender made his first steps in management when he took the job at Harlaw Park last year. They are close to the top six in the Highland League and reached the final of the Aberdeenshire Shield, where they were beaten by Huntly.

“The gaffer is really good,” added Ward. “He’s honest and up front. He demands a lot from the players and we definitely have bought into it.

“It’s down to consistency. He’s good to work for and he rewards you when you do well, but he lets you know when you’re slacking.

“He’s a good manager to work under.”

Locos are in action on Wednesday night away to title hopefuls Brechin City.