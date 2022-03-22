Inverurie Locos forward Robert Ward looks to the future after dip in form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Inverurie Locos forward Robert Ward looks to the future after dip in form

By Jamie Durent
March 22, 2022, 11:45 am
Inverurie Locos striker Robert Ward
Inverurie Locos striker Robert Ward

Inverurie Locos forward Robert Ward feels the club should think about next after their recent dip in form.

Locos had lost three on the bounce prior to Saturday’s draw with Huntly, which was a scrappy affair and saw the club drop to seventh in the Highland League.

Richard Hastings’ side came into the game in the second half after a below-par first period, with Ross Still equalising in the second half after Andy Hunter had put Huntly ahead.

“I don’t think we started playing until they scored a goal,” said Ward. “We seem to have done that a lot this season. Towards the end if we had another five minutes, it could have finished 2-1.

“The past few games we’ve not taken anything and we can’t accept a point. But at least it’s not another defeat.

“We can’t really decide what we put it down to. It’s a great dressing room, we’re all perfect with each other.

Inverurie Locos forward Robert Ward


“But once you lose one, you start to panic. We need to bounce back and maybe think towards next season.

“There’s maybe four or five in the squad that are disappointed not to play as much as they would have liked this season. A few boys got a chance on Saturday and did alright.”

Ward, who joined Locos last year from Turriff United, feels the club has made strides under Hastings’ management.

The former Caley Thistle and Canada defender made his first steps in management when he took the job at Harlaw Park last year. They are close to the top six in the Highland League and reached the final of the Aberdeenshire Shield, where they were beaten by Huntly.

“The gaffer is really good,” added Ward. “He’s honest and up front. He demands a lot from the players and we definitely have bought into it.

“It’s down to consistency. He’s good to work for and he rewards you when you do well, but he lets you know when you’re slacking.

“He’s a good manager to work under.”

Locos are in action on Wednesday night away to title hopefuls Brechin City.

