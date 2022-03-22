Golf: Greig Hutcheon and John Borthwick crowned Evening Express Shield winners at Trump International

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Golf

Golf: Greig Hutcheon and John Borthwick crowned Evening Express Shield winners at Trump International

By Alan Brown
March 22, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 22, 2022, 1:10 pm
Greig Hutcheon
Greig Hutcheon

Torphins pro Greig Hutcheon and John Borthwick (Craibstone) won the Evening Express Shield at Trump International.

The pair carded a better-ball six-under-par 66 to lift the North-east Alliance pro/amateur prize by two shots from Alan Stuart (Paul Lawrie) and Ian Jack (Deeside).

Borthwick was full of praise for his partner’s efforts.

He said: “It was brilliant to see how a pro plays in high winds.

“Greig hit every green in regulation and was six-under playing the last on his own ball but unfortunately three-putted which is where I rocked up and holed a six-foot putt for par.”

Greig Hutcheon and John Borthwick with the Evening Express Shield

Former European Tour pro Hutcheon said: “It was great to be able to hit a low ball in the wind again and think that the new season is just round the corner.

“I’m looking forward to this year and maybe clinching a place in the Great Britain and Ireland team to play in PGA Cup against the United States in September at Foxhills in Surrey again.

“It’s a tournament I’ve really enjoyed and as I’m 49 soon I’ve also got one eye on the Seniors schedules on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Richard Ruddiman (Royal Aberdeen) and Kemnay’s Mark Lawrie won the Journal Cup for Class 1 and Class 2 amateurs with a 69.

Portlethen’s David Fleming and Peter Cheyne (Northern) were runners-up on 71.

Stuart and Jack teamed up with playing partners Ruddiman and Lawrie to record a 133-stroke aggregate to also secure the Mackay-Wilson Shield for the best two nett scores at each hole.

Greig, John and partners Graham Thom (Murcar Links) and Dick Wright (Auchmill) were second on 136.

North-East well represented at Scottish Boys Open

Seven north-east District players have earned an automatic place for the Scottish Boys Open at Murcar Links next month.

Home player Ethan Main, winner of the Spence Trophy at Deeside last year, will be looking to use his local knowledge when the tournament tees off from April 6-8.

Ethan (-0.8), who also lifted the Sandy Aird Trophy last season after being crowned North of Scotland Under-18 champion at Forres, will be joined in the field by Robson Bothwell (1.0) from neighbouring Royal Aberdeen.

Cruden Bay’s Koby Buchan (1.0) is another who will be drawing on his experience of north-east links.

Deeside’s Callum Bruce (-0.3) will be joined in the field by Newmachar’s Scott Spark (-0.6), Aboyne’s Jamie Gibb (0.1) and Kemnay’s Fraser Laird (0.2).

The cut-off qualifying mark fell on a handicap of 1.0 which meant almost half of the 98 Scots who entered qualified for one of the 144 playing spots.

Withdrawals may allow more Scots into the field at a later date.

The tournament originally attracted 217 entries from countries including Germany, Austria, France, Belgium and Switzerland.

Ruby Watt (6.4), of Paul Lawrie Golf Centre, will be the only north-east girl in action at the Scottish Girls’ Open at Irvine on the same dates.

Pair of aces for Murcar duo

Two Murcar Links members got their season off to a flying start by carding a hole-in-one.

Both aces came at the 12th hole at their home course but to different greens.

Peter Allum used a six-iron when partnering Ray Moles, Alex Smith, Ian Roger and Bill Bavidge Snr when he holed his tee-shot to the winter green.

Greg Hepburn struck his eight-iron to hole out on the summer green when playing alongside Brian Smith, Ainsley Gordon and Sandy Innes in the club’s Texas Scramble.

Winter Fours champions Grant Masson, left, and Ross Kane

Meanwhile, Grant Masson and Ross Kane have been crowned the club’s Winter Fours Champions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]