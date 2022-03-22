Golf: Greig Hutcheon and John Borthwick crowned Evening Express Shield winners at Trump International

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Torphins pro Greig Hutcheon and John Borthwick (Craibstone) won the Evening Express Shield at Trump International.

The pair carded a better-ball six-under-par 66 to lift the North-east Alliance pro/amateur prize by two shots from Alan Stuart (Paul Lawrie) and Ian Jack (Deeside).

Borthwick was full of praise for his partner’s efforts.

He said: “It was brilliant to see how a pro plays in high winds.

“Greig hit every green in regulation and was six-under playing the last on his own ball but unfortunately three-putted which is where I rocked up and holed a six-foot putt for par.”

Former European Tour pro Hutcheon said: “It was great to be able to hit a low ball in the wind again and think that the new season is just round the corner.

“I’m looking forward to this year and maybe clinching a place in the Great Britain and Ireland team to play in PGA Cup against the United States in September at Foxhills in Surrey again.

“It’s a tournament I’ve really enjoyed and as I’m 49 soon I’ve also got one eye on the Seniors schedules on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Richard Ruddiman (Royal Aberdeen) and Kemnay’s Mark Lawrie won the Journal Cup for Class 1 and Class 2 amateurs with a 69.

Portlethen’s David Fleming and Peter Cheyne (Northern) were runners-up on 71.

Stuart and Jack teamed up with playing partners Ruddiman and Lawrie to record a 133-stroke aggregate to also secure the Mackay-Wilson Shield for the best two nett scores at each hole.

Greig, John and partners Graham Thom (Murcar Links) and Dick Wright (Auchmill) were second on 136.

North-East well represented at Scottish Boys Open

Seven north-east District players have earned an automatic place for the Scottish Boys Open at Murcar Links next month.

Home player Ethan Main, winner of the Spence Trophy at Deeside last year, will be looking to use his local knowledge when the tournament tees off from April 6-8.

Ethan (-0.8), who also lifted the Sandy Aird Trophy last season after being crowned North of Scotland Under-18 champion at Forres, will be joined in the field by Robson Bothwell (1.0) from neighbouring Royal Aberdeen.

Cruden Bay’s Koby Buchan (1.0) is another who will be drawing on his experience of north-east links.

Deeside’s Callum Bruce (-0.3) will be joined in the field by Newmachar’s Scott Spark (-0.6), Aboyne’s Jamie Gibb (0.1) and Kemnay’s Fraser Laird (0.2).

The cut-off qualifying mark fell on a handicap of 1.0 which meant almost half of the 98 Scots who entered qualified for one of the 144 playing spots.

Withdrawals may allow more Scots into the field at a later date.

The tournament originally attracted 217 entries from countries including Germany, Austria, France, Belgium and Switzerland.

Ruby Watt (6.4), of Paul Lawrie Golf Centre, will be the only north-east girl in action at the Scottish Girls’ Open at Irvine on the same dates.

Pair of aces for Murcar duo

Two Murcar Links members got their season off to a flying start by carding a hole-in-one.

Both aces came at the 12th hole at their home course but to different greens.

Peter Allum used a six-iron when partnering Ray Moles, Alex Smith, Ian Roger and Bill Bavidge Snr when he holed his tee-shot to the winter green.

Greg Hepburn struck his eight-iron to hole out on the summer green when playing alongside Brian Smith, Ainsley Gordon and Sandy Innes in the club’s Texas Scramble.

Meanwhile, Grant Masson and Ross Kane have been crowned the club’s Winter Fours Champions.