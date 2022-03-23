Scotland boss Steve Clarke fears World Cup play-off with Ukraine could be played as late as September

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland boss Steve Clarke believes the postponed World Cup play-off with Ukraine may not be played until as late as September.

Clarke would be happy to wait until then to give war-torn Ukraine every chance of playing the match.

The Scots were originally set to face Ukraine in the play-off semi-final at Hampden on Thursday night. Uefa accepted a request by Ukraine to postpone the fixture following Russia’s invasion.

Scotland will instead face Poland in a hastily arranged friendly on Thursday to raise funds for UNICEF’s humanitarian response in war-torn Ukraine.

It was initially hoped the play-off could be rescheduled for June, when there is an international break for Nations League fixtures.

However with war raging in Ukraine Clarke accepts it is unlikely the play-off will be in June.

The next international break is September and he admits that is now a more likely option.

Clarke said: “If you’re asking me now will the game go ahead in June then it’s going to be difficult.

“I would imagine everyone is waiting until this round of matches is out of the way and then see how the situation develops.

“But, obviously, it’s not looking great at this moment. It’s a situation we can’t control.

“So I’ll focus on these two friendlies and make sure we get something out of the games in this camp.

“Then, maybe in April, we can all sit down together, look at the schedule and how it’s going to pan out for us.”

Guided by FIFA, UEFA and Ukraine

The winner of the play-off semi-final will face either Wales or Austria for the right to play in the 2022 World Cup finals.

Wales host Austria in the other play-off semi-final in Cardiff on Thursday.

The draw for the World Cup finals takes place on April 1 with the tournament kicking off in Qatar on November 21.

There are only two more international breaks prior to the World Cup – in June and late September.

In a Nations League double header Scotland are due to host Republic of Ireland on September 23 before an away clash with Ukraine three days later.

Clarke said: “We have to be guided by FIFA, UEFA and most importantly by Ukraine themselves.”

‘Difficult to see how we’ll be playing them in June’

Scheduling the play-off for September would leave a restricted window before the World Cup begins in November.

Clarke accepts that may be the only option.

The Scotland boss believes Ukraine should be given as much time as possible to try to play the game.

Clarke said: “It’s difficult to see how we’ll be playing them in June. It’s not just about the fixture.

“It’s the fact that they need to get together, have a training camp and get all their players on the pitch with a proper period of time to prepare for such an important game.

“Andriy Shevchenko (legendary Ukraine, Chelsea and AC Milan striker), who I know from my time at Chelsea, spoke quite well about the situation. He said they would want to play on the pitch.

“But the way the situation is I think they should get as much time as possible to try to make that game happen – Scotland against Ukraine at Hampden.”

Six of Ukraine squad on military duty

The Ukrainian government is set to issue special permits to allow their international football players to leave the country to prepare for future games.

Those footballers would be exempt from the martial law ruling that orders all males between 18-60 to remain in the country.

However six of Ukraine’s squad who were in the World Cup qualifiers in November have announced they have joined their nation’s military following Russia’s invasion.

Dynamo Kyiv trio Mykola Shaparenko, Heorhiy Bushchan and Serhiy Sidorchuk are now in the Ukraine military.

Also on military service fighting in the war are Shakhtar Dontesk players Mykola Matviyenko, Taras Stepanekno and Sherhiy Krytsov.

Clarke said: “It’s just a horrible, horrible situation and the quicker we know we’re going to play Ukraine at Hampden the better. It will mean the war has stopped and we’re all trying to move forward again.

“We have to be guided by other people and hope and pray that the situation improves enough for the fixture to go ahead at some time.”

Robertson to miss Poland friendly

Scotland have two friendlies during this international break. They will also play away against the loser of the play-off between Wales and Austria on Tuesday.

Clarke will be without captain Andy Robertson for the humanitarian fundraiser against Poland due to Covid.

The Liverpool full-back hopes to be back for Tuesday’s friendly while striker Lyndon Dykes is also ruled out of the Poland game due to injury.

Bologna full-back Aaron Hickey is doubtful for the Poland clash. Hickey was struck ill at the squad’s hotel and missed training on Wednesday.

Left-back Hickey was in contention for a first senior cap having been called into Clarke’s squad for the first time.

Clarke said: “It’s not Covid. We Covid tested him straight away and it was negative.

“He just felt a bit under the weather when he got up this morning. The doc had a look and decided it would be better for him not to train.

“We’ll see how he is tomorrow and I’m pretty hopeful he’ll at least be ready for a place on the bench. That would be nice.”