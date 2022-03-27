Buckie Thistle claim record-breaking 21st consecutive win; Strathspey Thistle stun Rothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle claim record-breaking 21st consecutive win; Strathspey Thistle stun Rothes

By Reporter
March 27, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 28, 2022, 11:34 am
Andy MacAskill was on fine form for Buckie.
Andy MacAskill was on fine form for Buckie.

Buckie Thistle became record breakers as they recorded their 21st Breedon Highland League win in a row in a comfortable 4-0 win at local rivals Deveronvale.

The record had stood since season 1986-87 when Inverness Thistle won 20 successive games.

The result leaves Buckie one point behind leaders Fraserburgh with only four games remaining.

Buckie assistant manager Lewis MacKinnon praised his players for their consistency.

He said: “It’s amazing to think we have been able to do this and are still a point behind Fraserburgh in the race for the title.

“To be honest, we need a favour from any of their opponents in the remaining fixtures while we have to keep on winning and see what happens.” 

Kyle MacLeod scores for Buckie with a header and celebrates. Picture by Scott Baxter

MacKinnon felt that his team were deserved winners against Vale and could have won by a greater margin.

He added: “It was a good days work as we got the points, scored four goals and kept a clean sheet which was the objective we set the players.

“The pitch was really difficult to play good football on but we took the chances which came our way.

“We should really have had more goals with the only real worry being Shaun Wood who had to come off with a cut above his left eye but hopefully he will be fine for Wednesday at Forres.”

Some Deveronvale fans cheer on their team.

Wood had broken the deadlock after 17 minutes when he capitalised on fine play by the dangerous Andy MacAskill to fire home a low shot from 16 yards.

MacAskill then saw his delivery from a corner pick out Jack Murray whose header was cleared off the line by Robbie Allan but the Buckie defender saw his second header find the target four minutes later.

MacAskill deserved a goal and he obliged with a fine shot from 10 yards after 28 minutes and the only surprise was that it took until ten minutes from time for Kyle MacLeod to head home number four after MacAskill was denied by the crossbar.

Vale manager Craig Stewart had no complaints about the result and praised Buckie for their record-breaking run.

Shaun Wood (finds the target for Buckie.

He said: “You can’t defend how we did and expect to get anything from the game against a side who have been on an unbelievable run.

“We were better in the second half but every goal we lost was avoidable and we need to show a bit more hunger to stop them.

“Andy MacAskill showed why is one of the five best players in the league.

“The good thing for us was we got players like Rob Scott, Sam Robertson, Caiden Imbert-Thomas and Kyle MacKillop-Hall back on the pitch.”

Rothes 2-3 Strathspey Thistle

Rothes suffered a surprise 3-2 defeat at home against second-bottom Strathspey Thistle.

Speysiders boss Ross Jack said: “It was an abject performance from ourselves to say the least.

“It was the total opposite of Wednesday night’s game at Buckie (a 2-1 defeat). All that was good at Victoria Park was totally lacking from this game.

“We created loads of chances, we got one penalty and on another day we might have had three or four.

“Right at the end we should have had a stonewall one, the linesman said it was a spot-kick, but the referee over-ruled him. It was just one of those days.”

Rothes manager Ross Jack.
Rothes manager Ross Jack

The hosts made a promising start when Ross Gunn fired them ahead in the 18th minute but within minutes the visitors were back on level terms when Dylan Lawrence netted from a Ross Logan pass.

Rothes regained the lead from an Alan Pollock penalty kick after Gunn was impeded in the box but Strathspey battled back with striker Kris Duncan, a former Rothes player, grabbed an unlikely equaliser when he hammered home a James McShane back-post header.

In the 90th minute youngster Jordan Shaw notched the winner from another superb threaded pass from Logan.

Strathspey manager Charlie Brown said: “It was a much-needed victory for ourselves, but it’s one I’ve seen coming over the last few weeks so the three points were a great reward for all the effort the boys have put in.

“This really is massive for us as we’ve had a few decent performances where we’ve not had the rub of the green but today we managed to bounce back from going a goal down on two separate occasions so we showed a great team spirit.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]