Garry Wood signs pre-contract agreement with Inverurie Locos

Garry Wood has signed a pre-contract agreement with Inverurie Locos.

The experienced striker will join the Railwaymen this summer on a two-year deal following the expiry of his contract with fellow Breedon Highland League side Brechin City.

Wood, 34, has played for Inverness Caley Thistle, Ross County, Elgin City, Peterhead and Montrose in the SPFL but also has plenty of Highland League experience courtesy of six years at Formartine United before joining Brechin last year.

Commenting on Inverurie’s social media platforms about the signing manager Richard Hastings said: “We are delighted to have secured the services of Garry for at least the next two years.

“He is an ex teammate of mine from ICTFC so is someone I know, but on top of that Garry has had a very successful career in the Scottish and Highland Leagues which will undoubtedly allow him to bring a tremendous amount of quality and experience to our squad.

“He is very excited to be joining the club and is ambitious and hungry for success and is the type of player we want to be signing.”