Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle’s Lewis MacKinnon hails the signing of Ryan Fyffe

By Callum Law
May 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ryan Fyffe, who spent this season on loan at Nairn, has joined Buckie Thistle.
Lewis MacKinnon believes new signing Ryan Fyffe adds further quality to Buckie Thistle’s squad.

The defender has joined the Breedon Highland League side after his release from Inverness Caley Thistle.

Fyffe, 20, spent this season on loan at Nairn County and Jags player-assistant manager MacKinnon believes he can make a big impact at Victoria Park.

He said: “Ryan has got a good pedigree having come through Inverness Caley Thistle’s youth system, a system I came through myself many years ago.

“I know Ryan as well – his father works in the same industry as me and I’ve always monitored his progress.

Buckie Thistle player-assistant manager Lewis MacKinnon.

“He’s a big lad who has got good natural ability and he’ll challenge Jack Murray and Sam Morrison who are also excellent players.

“Having the three of them adds depth. Myself and Hamish Munro are getting older and picking up niggly injuries, so we can’t be relied upon as much as in the past.

“Therefore we needed to strengthen and Ryan ticks all the box.”

Squad game at Buckie

Having finished second in the Highland League this season, Buckie have strengthened their squad by recruiting Tom MacLennan, Cohen Ramsay, Joe McCabe and Fyffe.

MacKinnon believes their youthful squad will continue to develop next season as they look to land silverware.

He added: “There are a lot of young players who will continue to get better.

“This season we had Sam Morrison, Jack Murray, Mark McLauchlan, Max Barry and Marcus Goodall who were all exceptional.

“They will continue to improve when they’re playing alongside players like Kevin Fraser, Sam Urquhart and Andy MacAskill, who are at the peak of their powers.

“We’ve strengthened the squad and we’re probably not done yet.

“It’s a squad game and you need the depth if you want to be fighting on all fronts.”

