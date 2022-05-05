Versatile Ben Johnstone ‘earned’ Rothes extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Versatile Ben Johnstone ‘earned’ Rothes extension

By Callum Law
May 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 5, 2022, 8:31 am
Ben Johnstone, right, in action for Rothes
Ben Johnstone, right, in action for Rothes

Rothes boss Ross Jack says Ben Johnstone earned his contract extension because of fine performances in multiple positions.

The 21-year-old defender has penned a new deal to remain with the Speysiders until the summer of 2025.

Jack is full of praise for the former Ross County youngster.

The Mackessack Park manager said: “When myself and Jim Walker (assistant manager) came to the club Ben was a bit-part player.

“But then he played against Formartine in the semi-final of the Highland League Cup and he was absolutely outstanding.

“He was the same in the final against Buckie and since then Ben has proved himself.

Rothes manager Ross Jack is thrilled Ben Johnstone is staying at the club

“He’s very versatile playing right-back, left-back, centre-back and as a holding midfielder.

“Ben’s been excellent wherever we’ve asked him to play and he’s earned his new contract.

“He’s got all the attributes to be a top-class centre-half — the only thing we’re looking for is for him to be a bit more vocal.”

Following in footsteps

Johnstone follows fellow defender Ryan McRitchie in committing his future to Rothes.

Jack reckons both players could yet follow in footsteps of former Speysider Jack Brown, who joined League One side Peterhead in January.

He added: “With Ben and Ryan both staying it gives us solidity and we can build around them for the future.

“But it’s similar to Jack Brown, we won’t stand in their way if a team from a higher level comes in.

“I’ve got every faith that Ben and Ryan could go to a higher level but I’m delighted to have them secured for another few seasons.”

