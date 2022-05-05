Versatile Ben Johnstone ‘earned’ Rothes extension

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rothes boss Ross Jack says Ben Johnstone earned his contract extension because of fine performances in multiple positions.

The 21-year-old defender has penned a new deal to remain with the Speysiders until the summer of 2025.

Jack is full of praise for the former Ross County youngster.

The Mackessack Park manager said: “When myself and Jim Walker (assistant manager) came to the club Ben was a bit-part player.

“But then he played against Formartine in the semi-final of the Highland League Cup and he was absolutely outstanding.

“He was the same in the final against Buckie and since then Ben has proved himself.

“He’s very versatile playing right-back, left-back, centre-back and as a holding midfielder.

“Ben’s been excellent wherever we’ve asked him to play and he’s earned his new contract.

“He’s got all the attributes to be a top-class centre-half — the only thing we’re looking for is for him to be a bit more vocal.”

Following in footsteps

Johnstone follows fellow defender Ryan McRitchie in committing his future to Rothes.

Jack reckons both players could yet follow in footsteps of former Speysider Jack Brown, who joined League One side Peterhead in January.

He added: “With Ben and Ryan both staying it gives us solidity and we can build around them for the future.

“But it’s similar to Jack Brown, we won’t stand in their way if a team from a higher level comes in.

“I’ve got every faith that Ben and Ryan could go to a higher level but I’m delighted to have them secured for another few seasons.”